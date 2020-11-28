Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing -Hamilton puts in record lap to take Bahrain pole

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton stormed to pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix with a record lap in Saturday's qualifying session ahead of team mate Valtteri Bottas who completed a front-row lockout for Mercedes. The Briton lapped the 5.4-kilometre floodlit Sakhir desert track in one minute, 27.264 seconds, beating his Finnish team mate by 0.289 seconds.

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 21:37 IST
Motor racing -Hamilton puts in record lap to take Bahrain pole
The Briton lapped the 5.4-kilometre floodlit Sakhir desert track in one minute, 27.264 seconds, beating his Finnish teammate by 0.289 seconds. Max Verstappen took third place for Red Bull. Image Credit: ANI

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton stormed to pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix with a record lap in Saturday's qualifying session ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas who completed a front-row lockout for Mercedes.

The Briton lapped the 5.4-kilometre floodlit Sakhir desert track in one minute, 27.264 seconds, beating his Finnish teammate by 0.289 seconds. Max Verstappen took third place for Red Bull.

It was the 98th pole of Hamilton's career and puts him on course to complete a century, with the Bahrain race the first of a season-ending Middle Eastern triple-header. It was his 10th pole this season and third in Bahrain, which puts him level with Sebastian Vettel as the most successful qualifier at the Sakhir track.

"I think with the pressure a little bit off it was a release to go and drive like that," said Hamilton, who equalled Michael Schumacher's record haul of seven championships at the last race, in Turkey. "I am on the ragged edge, naturally, and it is about trying to find that perfect balance and chipping away."

Alexander Albon recovered from his crash in Friday's practice to go fourth-quickest. Running a new chassis, he will line up alongside teammate Verstappen on the second row of the grid. Sergio Perez was fifth for Racing Point ahead of Renault pair Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon, while Pierre Gasly was eighth for AlphaTauri ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.

Daniil Kvyat in the other AlphaTauri rounded out the top 10. Ferrari, dominant in Bahrain last year when they locked out the top two spots in every session of practise and qualifying, failed to make it into the top 10 this time around. They will start with Vettel in 11th and Charles Leclerc 12th.

Lance Stroll, on pole in Turkey, was the only 13th. The hour-long session was interrupted by a brief halt after a spin for Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard's McLaren appeared to suffer a locked rear axle under braking for the first corner, which left him stranded at the edge of the track.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Team facilities to be closed in response to COVID-19 surge

The NFL decided to prohibit in-person team activities on Monday and Tuesday given rising COVID-19 cases around the country and because a number of players celebrated U.S. Thanksgiving with out-of-town guests. The new measures were announced...

Ethiopian military has taken 'full control' of Tigray capital, the government says

Ethiopian troops have taken full control of the Tigray regions capital Mekelle, the government said on Saturday evening, a major development in a three-week-old war that is sending shockwaves through the Horn of Africa. The federal governme...

IndiGrid inks pact to acquire 74pc stake in PKTCL from RInfra

India Grid Trust on Saturday said that it has inked an agreement to acquire 74 per cent stake in Parbati Koldam Transmission Company from Reliance InfrastructureIndia Grid Trust has signed a share purchase agreement on November 28th, 2020 f...

Goa CM meets Union ministers over mining issue

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi in Delhi and discussed the issue of resumption of iron ore mining in the coastal state. Minister for Petroleum and Steel Dharmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020