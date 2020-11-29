Left Menu
NFL-49ers may need new venue for December home games amid COVID-19 curbs

The San Francisco 49ers may have to find a stadium to host their upcoming home games in December after the Santa Clara County on Saturday announced new regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 10:54 IST
The San Francisco 49ers may have to find a stadium to host their upcoming home games in December after the Santa Clara County on Saturday announced new regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Santa Clara County, which houses the 49ers' Levi's Stadium, said all recreational activities, including contact sports, will be prohibited until Dec. 21 in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The 49ers are scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 7 and Washington Football Team on Dec. 13. The team may also have to find a new place to train as their current facility is located in Santa Clara. "We are aware of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department's emergency directive," the 49ers said in a statement. "We are working with the NFL and our partners on operational plans and will share details as they are confirmed."

