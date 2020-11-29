Left Menu
Development News Edition

Glenn Phillips' record-breaking ton sets up NZ's 72-run win over WI

Glenn Phillips smashed his way to a record-breaking 46-ball century as New Zealand clinched the three-match T20I series 2-0 with a massive 72-run victory over West Indies in the second game here on Sunday. Phillips blasted a 51-ball 108, the fastest T20I ton by a New Zealander, studded with hit eight sixes and 10 fours.

PTI | Mtmaunganui | Updated: 29-11-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 20:15 IST
Glenn Phillips' record-breaking ton sets up NZ's 72-run win over WI

Glenn Phillips smashed his way to a record-breaking 46-ball century as New Zealand clinched the three-match T20I series 2-0 with a massive 72-run victory over West Indies in the second game here on Sunday. Phillips blasted a 51-ball 108, the fastest T20I ton by a New Zealander, studded with hit eight sixes and 10 fours. He shared a 184-run stand with Devon Conway (65 off 37 not out) to power the hosts to a formidable 238 for 3.

In reply, West Indies could manage just 166 for nine in stipulated 20 overs. The visitors had lost the opening T20I by five wickets via Duckworth Lewis method. Sent in to bat, New Zealand were 53 for two in 7 overs. Phillips and Conway then joined hands to steady the innings. The 23-year-old Phillips then changed gears when he hit Kieron Pollard for a six in the last ball of the 10th over.

It started raining sixes and fours after that with Phillips tearing apart the opposition bowling attack with consummate ease. "That's just an incredible day. You don't get them very often… make the most of it," Phillips said.

He was particularly severe on Fabian Allen, hitting him for three maximums in the 13th over. He walked off to massive ovation after being caught by substitute Hayden Walsh off Pollard at backward point in the second last ball of the innings. "My whole thing is to try and be an entertainer for the crowd and, in that moment, having the crowd's back. I wanted to give them something special, the whole team wanted to give them something special. It was amazing for me personally." West Indies, the World T20 champions, never looked in the chase despite their firepower as they failed to capitalise on the starts.

Six of their batsmen reached double figures but succumbed to scoreboard pressure with skipper Pollard being the highest scorer with a 15-ball 28. For the Kiwis, Kyle Jamieson (2/15) and Mitchell Santner (2/41) picked up two wickets each.

The third and final T20I will be held here on Monday..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese defence minister meets Nepal's top leadership; discusses plans to resume military cooperation

Chinas Defence Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe on Sunday met Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and held talks with Army chief Gen. Purna Chandra Thapa on ways to resume military cooperation and t...

EAM Jaishankar calls on UAE's Prime Minister, discusses post-COVID economic cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on UAEs Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday and discussed with him the prospects for economic cooperation between India and the Gulf country in the post-COVID-19 era. ...

Brazil's Bolsonaro alleges fraud in US presidential election

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who sometimes has embraced the label Trump of the Tropics said Sunday hell wait a little longer before recognizing the US election victory of Joe Biden. Speaking to reporters while casting a ballot in mu...

Italy reports 20,648 new coronavirus cases, 541 deaths in last 24 hours - health ministry

Italy reported 541 COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, against 686 the day before, and 20,648 new infections, down from 26,323 on Saturday, the heath ministry said.The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 54,904 COVID-19 fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020