Glenn Phillips' record-breaking ton sets up NZ's 72-run win over WI

Glenn Phillips smashed his way to a record-breaking 46-ball century as New Zealand clinched the three-match T20I series 2-0 with a massive 72-run victory over West Indies in the second game here on Sunday. Phillips blasted a 51-ball 108, the fastest T20I ton by a New Zealander, studded with hit eight sixes and 10 fours. He shared a 184-run stand with Devon Conway (65 off 37 not out) to power the hosts to a formidable 238 for 3.

In reply, West Indies could manage just 166 for nine in stipulated 20 overs. The visitors had lost the opening T20I by five wickets via Duckworth Lewis method. Sent in to bat, New Zealand were 53 for two in 7 overs. Phillips and Conway then joined hands to steady the innings. The 23-year-old Phillips then changed gears when he hit Kieron Pollard for a six in the last ball of the 10th over.

It started raining sixes and fours after that with Phillips tearing apart the opposition bowling attack with consummate ease. "That's just an incredible day. You don't get them very often… make the most of it," Phillips said.

He was particularly severe on Fabian Allen, hitting him for three maximums in the 13th over. He walked off to massive ovation after being caught by substitute Hayden Walsh off Pollard at backward point in the second last ball of the innings. "My whole thing is to try and be an entertainer for the crowd and, in that moment, having the crowd's back. I wanted to give them something special, the whole team wanted to give them something special. It was amazing for me personally." West Indies, the World T20 champions, never looked in the chase despite their firepower as they failed to capitalise on the starts.

Six of their batsmen reached double figures but succumbed to scoreboard pressure with skipper Pollard being the highest scorer with a 15-ball 28. For the Kiwis, Kyle Jamieson (2/15) and Mitchell Santner (2/41) picked up two wickets each.

The third and final T20I will be held here on Monday..