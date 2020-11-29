Sports News Roundup: Pliskova appoints Bajin as new coach for 2021 season; Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL: 49ers may need new venue for December home games amid COVID-19 curbs

The San Francisco 49ers may have to find a stadium to host their upcoming home games in December after the Santa Clara County on Saturday announced new regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Santa Clara County, which houses the 49ers' Levi's Stadium, said all recreational activities, including contact sports, will be prohibited until Dec. 21 in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Tokyo 2020 organisers estimate Games postponement cost $1.9 billion: media

This year's postponement of the Tokyo Olympics because of the novel coronavirus cost about 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion), organisers have estimated, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people involved with the event. The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government were forced to put off the Games for a year in March as the coronavirus spread rapidly around the world.

Messi salutes Maradona as Barca trounce Osasuna

Lionel Messi paid a personal tribute to the late Diego Maradona after scoring on Sunday as Barcelona returned to winning ways in La Liga with a resounding 4-0 home win over Osasuna. Messi adorned a brilliant team display with a thumping strike into the top corner in the second half, after Martin Braithwaite had broken the deadlock and Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho had scored either side of halftime.

Argentine prosecutors investigate death of soccer star Maradona

Argentine justice officials are investigating the death of soccer star Diego Maradona and ordered the search of properties of his personal doctor on Sunday, a local prosecutor's office said. Maradona died at age 60 of a heart attack on Wednesday. The search order was requested by prosecutors in the affluent Buenos Aires suburb San Isidro and signed by a local judge, according to a statement issued by the prosecutor's office.

Golf: Bezuidenhout takes second European tour title in four-shot triumph

Christiaan Bezuidenhout held his nerve to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship by four shots at Leopard Creek Country Club on Sunday as the rest of the contenders faltered in a dramatic finish. The 26-year-old South African took his second European Tour victory after birdies on the 14th and 15th holes helped him surge through a crowded leaderboard and end with a fourth-round 69 for a tournament total of 274.

Tyson fights to draw with Jones Jr. in exhibition

Mike Tyson showed age has not robbed him of his power as the former heavyweight champion, in his long-awaited return to the ring, dominated Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight on Saturday in Los Angeles that was surprisingly ruled a draw. While there were no ringside judges to score the eight-round contest between two of boxing's all-time greats, both over 50, and no official winner, the World Boxing Council formed a set of judges that remotely scored the bout.

Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash

Romain Grosjean leaped to safety in a 'miracle' escape after his Haas car was ripped in half and engulfed in flames in a first-lap accident that halted Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. The 34-year-old Frenchman, who was able to free himself from the wreckage and jump clear of the fire after the car penetrated the barriers, was taken to a nearby military hospital for checks.

Ethiopia's Yehualaw runs second-fastest women's half marathon ever

Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw ran the second-fastest women's half marathon in history on Sunday, completing the 21.09-kilometre course in New Delhi in one hour, four minutes and 46 seconds. The 21-year-old, whose previous personal best was 1:05:19 set during the world half marathon championships in Gdynia last month, shaved one minute and 14 seconds off the event record at the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon.

Pliskova appoints Bajin as new coach for 2021 season

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova has appointed Naomi Osaka's former coach Sascha Bajin as her new coach for the 2021 season. Pliskova split with coach Daniel Vallverdu earlier this month after her 2020 season came to an end.

Top 25 basketball roundup: Virginia Tech stuns No. 3 Villanova

Keve Aluma scored a career-high 23 points to lift Virginia Tech to an upset of No. 3 Villanova 81-73 in overtime in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off on Saturday in Uncasville, Conn. Nahiem Alleyne added 20 for the Hokies, who improved to 2-0. Tyrece Radford contributed 13 rebounds, and Justyn Mutts scored 12 points.