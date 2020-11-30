Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Newcastle's COVID-19 positives increase to five - reports

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce had said on the eve of Friday's 2-0 league win at Crystal Palace that three unnamed individuals at the club were self-isolating after testing positive. Sky Sports reported that two more individuals had joined that group ahead of Newcastle's next league meeting at Aston Villa on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 00:05 IST
Soccer-Newcastle's COVID-19 positives increase to five - reports
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Two more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at Newcastle United, taking the total number of cases within the Premier League club to five, British media reported on Sunday. Newcastle boss Steve Bruce had said on the eve of Friday's 2-0 league win at Crystal Palace that three unnamed individuals at the club were self-isolating after testing positive.

Sky Sports reported that two more individuals had joined that group ahead of Newcastle's next league meeting at Aston Villa on Friday. "It's a concern and difficult to manage. We're trying our utmost to make sure we try and stay as safe as we can," Sky Sports quoted Bruce as saying after the Palace match.

"Of course my concern isn't just the welfare of the players, which is vitally important, but my members of staff too. We'll do our best but it's difficult at the moment."

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

Health News Roundup: Johnson tells Tory MPs tiered restrictions have senset; UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna's and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Sunday reported a total 13,142,997 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 143,333 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,210 to 265,166.The CDC repo...

Nigeria buries 43 farmers killed by militants, dozens missing

Villagers in northeast Nigerias Borno state on Sunday buried 43 farmers killed in an attack by suspected Islamist militants while security forces searched for dozens still missing. Around 30 of the men were beheaded in the attack, which beg...

Ethiopian state TV says 70 graves found town of Humera in Tigray region after conflict

Ethiopian state TV ETV said on Sunday that 70 graves, some individual and some mass, were found in the town of Humera in the restive Tigray region, the day after the government said its military operations were complete there. An ETV news r...

Tigrayan forces say they have retaken Ethiopian town of Axum from military

The leader of rebellious forces from Ethiopias northern Tigray region said on Sunday in a text message to Reuters that his fighters had retaken the town of Axum from the federal military. Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020