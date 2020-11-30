Left Menu
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:05 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov 29

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday's game coverage: UMass Lowell at No. 23 Ohio State, Noon Richmond at No. 10 Kentucky, 1 p.m. Arkansas Pine Bluff at Iowa State, 1 p.m. Tulsa vs. South Carolina, 1 p.m. Florida A&M at Georgia, 2 p.m. Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, 2 p.m. New Orleans at Texas A&M, 3 p.m. TCU vs.

Updated: 30-11-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 01:43 IST
Representative image

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 3:05 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Sunday's game coverage (all times ET):

Chargers at Bills, 1 p.m. Giants at Bengals, 1 p.m.

Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m. Raiders at Falcons, 1 p.m.

Panthers at Vikings, 1 p.m. Cardinals at Patriots, 1 p.m.

Browns at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Titans at Colts, 1 p.m.

49ers at Rams, 4:05 p.m. Saints at Broncos, 4:05 p.m.

Chiefs at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m.

- - Report: Ravens TE Andrews among 22 on COVID list

The Baltimore Ravens had two more players test positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, making it seven straight days with at least one positive test for the franchise, according to ESPN. FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-COVID-19, Field level Media - -

Report: Saints fined $500K for Week 9 celebration The New Orleans Saints reportedly will pay a hefty price for celebrating a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-COVID-19, Field Level Media - -

Broncos activate rookie Hinton to play QB The Broncos elevated rookie Kendall Hinton from the practice squad on Sunday morning, allowing the quarterback turned wide receiver to play QB for Denver against the New Orleans Saints.

FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-HINTON, Field Level Media - -

Browns' coach to make history against Jaguars The glass ceiling in football will be shattered for a second day in a row on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns face the Jaguars in Jacksonville. FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-BROWNSON, Field Level Media

- - NFL notebook

News and notes from around the league. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media

- - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday's game coverage: UMass Lowell at No. 23 Ohio State, Noon

Richmond at No. 10 Kentucky, 1 p.m. Arkansas Pine Bluff at Iowa State, 1 p.m.

Tulsa vs. South Carolina, 1 p.m. Florida A&M at Georgia, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, 2 p.m. New Orleans at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.

TCU vs. Liberty, 3:30 p.m. Houston Baptist at No. 18 Arizona State, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at No. 24 Rutgers, 4 p.m. North Dakota State at No. 11 Creighton, 4:30 p.m.

No. 17 Houston vs. No. 14 Texas Tech, 5:30 p.m. Oakland at No. 25 Michigan , 6 p.m.

North Florida at Miami, 6 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Louisville, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor vs. Washington, 6 p.m. South Florida vs. Virginia Tech , 8 p.m.

- - College basketball previews:

No. 19 Texas vs. Davidson Indiana vs. Providence

St. John's vs. Boston College No. 16 North Carolina vs. UNLV

William & Mary at NC State Auburn at UCF

Eastern Kentucky at Xavier Texas A&M Corpus Christi at SMU

UMKC at Kansas State Loyola Marymount at Minnesota

Southeastern Louisiana at LSU Texas State at Mississippi State

Nicholls at Cal Iona at Seton Hall

Long Beach State at No. 22 UCLA Stanford at Alabama

- - - - MLS

Sunday's game coverage: New England at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 8 p.m. - - - -

SOCCER USMNT to play El Salvador next month

The U.S. Men's National Team will meet El Salvador in a friendly on Dec. 9, U.S. Soccer announced Sunday. SOCCER FRIENDLY-USMNT, Field Level Media

- - - - MLB

Former Phillies 'Whiz Kids' pitcher Miller dies at 94 Bob Miller, who was a key piece of the Philadelphia Phillies' 1950 "Whiz Kids" team as a rookie, died on Friday at 94.

BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-MILLER-OBIT, Field Level Media - - - -

ESPORTS Events

CS:GO -- DreamHack Open November CS:GO -- BLAST Premier Fall Showdown

Dota -- Epic League - - - -

Videos

