Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:05 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov 29

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media - - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday's game coverage: UMass Lowell at No. 23 Ohio State, Noon Richmond at No. 10 Kentucky, 1 p.m. Arkansas Pine Bluff at Iowa State, 1 p.m. Tulsa vs. South Carolina, 1 p.m. Florida A&M at Georgia, 2 p.m. Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, 2 p.m. New Orleans at Texas A&M, 3 p.m. TCU vs.
NFL Sunday's game coverage (all times ET):
Chargers at Bills, 1 p.m. Giants at Bengals, 1 p.m.
Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m. Raiders at Falcons, 1 p.m.
Panthers at Vikings, 1 p.m. Cardinals at Patriots, 1 p.m.
Browns at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Titans at Colts, 1 p.m.
49ers at Rams, 4:05 p.m. Saints at Broncos, 4:05 p.m.
Chiefs at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m.
- - Report: Ravens TE Andrews among 22 on COVID list
The Baltimore Ravens had two more players test positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, making it seven straight days with at least one positive test for the franchise, according to ESPN. FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-COVID-19, Field level Media - -
Report: Saints fined $500K for Week 9 celebration The New Orleans Saints reportedly will pay a hefty price for celebrating a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.
FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-COVID-19, Field Level Media - -
Broncos activate rookie Hinton to play QB The Broncos elevated rookie Kendall Hinton from the practice squad on Sunday morning, allowing the quarterback turned wide receiver to play QB for Denver against the New Orleans Saints.
FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-HINTON, Field Level Media - -
Browns' coach to make history against Jaguars The glass ceiling in football will be shattered for a second day in a row on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns face the Jaguars in Jacksonville. FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-BROWNSON, Field Level Media
- - NFL notebook
News and notes from around the league. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media
- - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday's game coverage: UMass Lowell at No. 23 Ohio State, Noon
Richmond at No. 10 Kentucky, 1 p.m. Arkansas Pine Bluff at Iowa State, 1 p.m.
Tulsa vs. South Carolina, 1 p.m. Florida A&M at Georgia, 2 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, 2 p.m. New Orleans at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.
TCU vs. Liberty, 3:30 p.m. Houston Baptist at No. 18 Arizona State, 4 p.m.
Hofstra at No. 24 Rutgers, 4 p.m. North Dakota State at No. 11 Creighton, 4:30 p.m.
No. 17 Houston vs. No. 14 Texas Tech, 5:30 p.m. Oakland at No. 25 Michigan , 6 p.m.
North Florida at Miami, 6 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Louisville, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Baylor vs. Washington, 6 p.m. South Florida vs. Virginia Tech , 8 p.m.
- - College basketball previews:
No. 19 Texas vs. Davidson Indiana vs. Providence
St. John's vs. Boston College No. 16 North Carolina vs. UNLV
William & Mary at NC State Auburn at UCF
Eastern Kentucky at Xavier Texas A&M Corpus Christi at SMU
UMKC at Kansas State Loyola Marymount at Minnesota
Southeastern Louisiana at LSU Texas State at Mississippi State
Nicholls at Cal Iona at Seton Hall
Long Beach State at No. 22 UCLA Stanford at Alabama
- - - - MLS
Sunday's game coverage: New England at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 8 p.m. - - - -
SOCCER USMNT to play El Salvador next month
The U.S. Men's National Team will meet El Salvador in a friendly on Dec. 9, U.S. Soccer announced Sunday. SOCCER FRIENDLY-USMNT, Field Level Media
- - - - MLB
Former Phillies 'Whiz Kids' pitcher Miller dies at 94 Bob Miller, who was a key piece of the Philadelphia Phillies' 1950 "Whiz Kids" team as a rookie, died on Friday at 94.
BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-MILLER-OBIT, Field Level Media - - - -
ESPORTS Events
CS:GO -- DreamHack Open November CS:GO -- BLAST Premier Fall Showdown
Dota -- Epic League - - - -
