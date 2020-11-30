Left Menu
Jimenez 'being assessed' after being stretchered off with head injury

Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday said that Raul Jimenez is "being assessed with a scan" at a hospital after the player was stretchered off the field during the match against Arsenal.

ANI | London | Updated: 30-11-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 09:46 IST
Jimenez 'being assessed' after being stretchered off with head injury
Jimenez 'being assessed' after being stretchered off with head injury. (Photo/ Wolves Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday said that Raul Jimenez is "being assessed with a scan" at a hospital after the player was stretchered off the field during the match against Arsenal. During the Premier League clash, Jimenez took a heavy blow to the head after a horrific collision with Arsenal's David Luiz.

"Raul Jimenez is stretchered from the field after he and David Luiz clash heads inside the Wolves box. Fabio Silva comes on in his place. We will bring you more information on Raul as soon as we have it," Wolves tweeted during the match. After the match, the club wrote: "Raul's head injury is being assessed with a scan at a London hospital. We will continue to update with more information as soon as we have it."

Wolves secured a 2-1 win over Arsenal in the match with Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence scoring one goal each. Wolves' Adama Traore Diarra termed it an important victory but stressed that the health of his teammate is the "most important" thing.

"Important win. But most important is the health of our teammate. Stay strong, @Raul_Jimenez9," the player tweeted. (ANI)

