Ind vs Aus: Irfan Pathan questions Indian bowlers' consistency

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan has pulled up the Indian bowlers for their inconsistent show as the visitors were completely outplayed in the second ODI against Australia on Sunday. Australia won the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground by 51 runs and gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series. Batting first, the hosts posted a mammoth 389/4 with the top five batsmen scoring half-centuries. The Indian bowlers failed to get an early breakthrough and Pathan feels finding the right length is the key when you are playing in Australia.

"Quality of our bowlers is unquestionable but consistency is. It was all about finding the right length in Australia that to quickly which hasn't happened yet #AUSvIND," Pathan tweeted. In the first ODI too, the Indian team was outplayed by Australia as the Aaron Finch led side defeated Virat Kohli and boys by 66 runs.

The only silver lining in the otherwise dark clouds was Hardik Pandya returning to bowl in the second ODI. Pandya bowled four overs and conceded 24 runs. He also managed to take the wicket of Steve Smith. The two teams will now lock horns in the dead rubber on Wednesday in Canberra. (ANI)