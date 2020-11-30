Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Irfan Pathan questions Indian bowlers' consistency

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan has pulled up the Indian bowlers for their inconsistent show as the visitors were completely outplayed in the second ODI against Australia on Sunday. Australia won the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground by 51 runs and gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 30-11-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 13:39 IST
Ind vs Aus: Irfan Pathan questions Indian bowlers' consistency
Indian pacer Navdeep Saini. Image Credit: ANI

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan has pulled up the Indian bowlers for their inconsistent show as the visitors were completely outplayed in the second ODI against Australia on Sunday. Australia won the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground by 51 runs and gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series. Batting first, the hosts posted a mammoth 389/4 with the top five batsmen scoring half-centuries. The Indian bowlers failed to get an early breakthrough and Pathan feels finding the right length is the key when you are playing in Australia.

"Quality of our bowlers is unquestionable but consistency is. It was all about finding the right length in Australia that to quickly which hasn't happened yet #AUSvIND," Pathan tweeted. In the first ODI too, the Indian team was outplayed by Australia as the Aaron Finch led side defeated Virat Kohli and boys by 66 runs.

The only silver lining in the otherwise dark clouds was Hardik Pandya returning to bowl in the second ODI. Pandya bowled four overs and conceded 24 runs. He also managed to take the wicket of Steve Smith. The two teams will now lock horns in the dead rubber on Wednesday in Canberra. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Concrete barriers at Delhi-Ghaziabad border point as more join protest

Thousands of farmers continued their stir against the Centres new farm laws at the Delhi-Haryana border for the fifth day, even as the number of those protesting at the Ghazipur border swelled on Monday, leading police to place concrete bar...

'Ardhasatya' inspired me to join police force: U'khand DGP

Uttarakhand DGP Anil Kumar Raturi on Monday said Govind Nihlanis national award winning movie Ardhasatya, which was about a cop, inspired him to join police force. Speaking at a farewell parade given in his honour on his retirement, Raturi ...

Cambodia shuts schools after rare outbreak

Cambodias Education Ministry has ordered all state schools to close until the start of the next school year in January after a rare local outbreak of the coronavirus. Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron issued a statement late Sunday saying...

Nigeria: PDP calls for investigation into Rivers Church attack, commends people

The cowardly explosion at the Christain Universal Church, Port Harcourt in Nigeria to be investigated thoroughly, according to a report by Today Ng. The Christain Universal Church, founded by Nlemanya Wike, the father of Nyesom Wike of Rive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020