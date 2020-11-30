Soccer-FA to investigate social media post by United's Cavani
The English FA is looking into a deleted social media post by Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani which contained a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts. The 33-year-old Uruguay international inspired United to a 3-2 comeback win at Southampton on Sunday, with two goals and an assist after coming off the bench at halftime.
Replying to a message of congratulations on Instagram, Cavani wrote in Spanish: "Gracias negrito". The post appeared shortly after the match and has now been deleted. Cavani could face a minimum three-game ban if the FA deems he used discriminatory or racist language under its Rule E3.
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, Cavani's Uruguay team mate, got an eight-match ban for using the same word in his on-field clash with United's French defender Patrice Evra in 2011. United could not immediately be reached for comment.
Cavani has scored three league goals for the club since joining as a free agent in the summer transfer window.
