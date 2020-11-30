Left Menu
Cavani a nightmare to mark in training as well: Maguire

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire praised striker Edinson Cavani, saying that the forward is at a level where not many strikers can reach.

30-11-2020
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire praised striker Edinson Cavani, saying that the forward is at a level where not many strikers can reach. Cavani on Sunday struck two goals as United staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Southampton 3-2 in the Premier League 2020-21 season.

"I am so pleased for him. He has been without a club for a few months so he is coming in and catching up. He is a great professional, he is great to have around the place, he is great in the dressing room and I think you saw what he brings to the club," the official website of Manchester United quoted Maguire as saying. "His movement when the ball is wide is to a level that not many strikers can reach. He is always on the move, always getting across people and that's why he has always scored goals," he added.

During the match against Southampton, Cavani came in as a substitute with his side being 0-2 down. He first set up Bruno Fernandes' goal and then he scored two goals himself to hand United a much-needed win. With this win, United have moved to the eighth position in the Premier League standings with 16 points from 9 matches.

"So if there are any strikers out here wanting to learn and watch, I am sure they are studying his movement and what he has done in his career. He is great for our strikers to learn from in training, because he is a nightmare to mark in training as well. Every day he is making those runs across you and we have seen today his movement is very, very good," said Maguire. Cavani had spent several weeks without a club after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over the summer, but eventually he was signed on by Manchester United. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

