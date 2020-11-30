Left Menu
Bruno Fernandes heaps praise on 'match-winner' Cavani

Manchester United forward Bruno Fernandes believes that Edinson Cavani has helped the side's attacking ability and the former is confident that Cavani will leave a huge impact on the club.

Bruno Fernandes heaps praise on 'match-winner' Cavani
Manchester United forward Bruno Fernandes (Photo/ Bruno Fernandes Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United forward Bruno Fernandes believes that Edinson Cavani has helped the side's attacking ability and the former is confident that Cavani will leave a huge impact on the club. Cavani on Sunday struck two goals as United staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Southampton 3-2 in the Premier League 2020-21 season.

"I don't want to go on personally about Cavani or another player because it's not fair, but of course Edi has qualities, everyone knows that. For me, he's one of those strikers that can smell the goal as you saw twice. He smelt the goal, you need to have this feeling to score these two goals," the official website of Manchester United quoted Fernandes as saying. "As I said some weeks and some months ago, Edi will help us and he is helping already. For me, one of the best games he played was against Basaksehir in the Champions League and nobody talks about that because he didn't score but he did an amazing game. He helps a lot and he will help more and more in the future," he added.

During the match against Southampton, Cavani came in as a substitute with his side being 0-2 down. He first set up Bruno Fernandes' goal and then he scored two goals himself to hand United a much-needed win. With this win, United have moved to the eighth position in the Premier League standings with 16 points from 9 matches.

Cavani had spent several weeks without a club after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over the summer, but eventually he was signed on by Manchester United. (ANI)

