ISL 7: Might have to wait for few more games to see EB at its best, says Fowler

Ahead of their Indian Super League (ISL) match against Mumbai City FC, SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler on Monday said that the fans need to be patient and they have to wait for a few more games to see the side at its best. SC East Bengal had lost their opening match against ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0, but Fowler said that there were many positives to take from the match. The coach also admitted that the side had less preparation time as compared to other teams in the tournament. The side will now take on Mumbai City FC in their next match on Tuesday.

"Mumbai are a very good team, what their manager (Sergio Lobera) achieved with the side last year was fantastic. We will respect every single team we play against. We will try to stop them from doing the right things. Our job is to stop them, it is a tough challenge, but we will be ready for that. We will stick together as a team and that is what football is all about. We will win together and we will lose together. We might have to wait for a few more games before we see our team at our best, but we are getting close," said Fowler in a virtual press conference on Monday. "The result against ATK Mohun Bagan was disappointing, we did go into the game to win it. We can take a lot of positives from the way we played, we are a new team that is gelling. It was an impressive performance from us, it is about trying to get an identity with the way we play. I do not think there was much in the game, ATK were champions of last year and we did put in a good performance," he added.

The match between East Bengal and Mumbai City promises to be an intriguing one as both teams have adopted a possession-based style. Sergio Lobera's side has averaged 511 passes per match so far while SCEB completed 476 passes in their opening game, which they lost to ATK Mohun Bagan. "We know what we have to do, every game is different, Mumbai are slightly different to ATK in terms of how they play, we do a lot of analysing when we play against different opponents. Look, the plan is to score every game, but it does not happen every time. Some days it goes for you, and sometimes it doesn't. Let's not get carried away with the one game where we were not able to score," said Fowler.

"Look, anytime you play football, whenever you get beat, you just wait for the next game and rectify the result from the last game. It is disappointing to lose games, and I do not want my players to forget about these losses, they need to remember it, we will be better the next game," he added. (ANI)