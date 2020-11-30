Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bayern's Martinez ready for move at end of season

The 32-year-old former Spain international has been at Bayern since 2012 but was set to leave before the season after losing his starting spot during their five-title run in 2020. Following talks with coach Hansi Flick Martinez decided to stay this season but is unlikely to do so after June, saying he wanted to enjoy a new experience before retiring.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 18:28 IST
Soccer-Bayern's Martinez ready for move at end of season

Bayern Munich defender Javi Martinez is likely to leave the German champions at the end of the season when his contract runs out, he said on Monday. The 32-year-old former Spain international has been at Bayern since 2012 but was set to leave before the season after losing his starting spot during their five-title run in 2020.

Following talks with coach Hansi Flick Martinez decided to stay this season but is unlikely to do so after June, saying he wanted to enjoy a new experience before retiring. "This is not the moment to discuss what will happen in June 2021. Anything can happen. I had great years here and we will see what happens," Martinez said ahead of their Champions League game at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

"I would like to try something new, no matter where, but something new before I end my career. "The contract says it is the last year. I am happy to be here now and I am part of the team and that is what is important."

Martinez has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Bayern, winning eight Bundesliga titles, two Champions League crowns, five German Cups and a Club World Cup among other silverware.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NATO must focus more on challenge of rising China - report

NATO must think harder about how to handle China and its military rise, though Russia will remain its main adversary during this decade, according to a report to be published on Tuesday on reforming the Atlantic alliance. The report NATO 20...

S&P Global is buying IHS Markit in a USD 44 bn all-stock deal

SP Global is buying IHS Markit in a USD 44 billion all-stock deal that brings together two of the largest data providers to Wall Street. Each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of SP Global...

On Brexit, time is running short and members are getting impatient - Merkel

With time running very short to reach a deal on Britains future relationship with the European Union, some member states are growing impatient, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.She named governance, a competitive level playing field, Br...

EU aim to "renew and reinvigorate" U.S. ties after Trump

European Union members debated on Monday how best to renew and reinvigorate transatlantic relations after the departure of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to an internal document seen by Reuters. Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020