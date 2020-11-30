Left Menu
Klopp not seeking "perfection" as Liverpool coach

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that he has not set any specific target for his side for the 2020-21 season.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 18:37 IST
Klopp not seeking "perfection" as Liverpool coach
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that he has not set any specific target for his side for the 2020-21 season. Klopp has also admitted that he does not want to achieve perfection as a coach. Over the last two seasons, the Reds have managed to win the Champions League and Premier League. The side has also managed to win UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club Cup over the last two seasons.

"This is not a season, this is not a time in life when you should limit yourself, in a positive and a negative way, with targets. It's just we all have to get through this situation. That's how it is. For the players, it's incredibly intense what we are doing. We're all happy and it's without any alternative that we play. It's great -- love it, fantastic -- but it's all on the backs of the players," Klopp told UEFA's official website. "It's really giving yourself a bit of freedom to think about things you want to think about and not what you have to think about. In the world out there at the moment, the biggest problem is that we don't have this time often enough and it keeps us quite tense. That doesn't help if then you have a game to play every three days at 110 per cent, in the best way," he added.

Talking about his coaching style, Klopp said: "As a human, as a person, probably the first thing I realised that helped me a lot in life is that I don't have to go for perfection because it's not possible. I didn't even try; I just always tried to make the best of the things I had, and it never went anywhere close to perfection, to be honest." Liverpool had to settle for a 1-1 draw on Saturday against Brighton in the Premier League 2020-21 season. Before this match, the side had lost their match against Atalanta in the Champions League.

The Reds will now take on Midtjylland in the Champions League on Wednesday. (ANI)

