Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atlético Madrid looks to advance while Bayern rests players

Atlético will catch a break in the Champions League on Tuesday by hosting a Bayern squad that has already qualified and will leave out some of its top players for the Group A match. The defending champions, who won their first four matches and have already guaranteed first place in the group, will make the trip to Madrid without striker Robert Lewandowski, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 30-11-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 22:34 IST
Atlético Madrid looks to advance while Bayern rests players

Atlético Madrid needs to rebound. Bayern Munich is just looking to get some rest. Atlético will catch a break in the Champions League on Tuesday by hosting a Bayern squad that has already qualified and will leave out some of its top players for the Group A match.

The defending champions, who won their first four matches and have already guaranteed first place in the group, will make the trip to Madrid without striker Robert Lewandowski, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka. "They are important players," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said Monday. "Goretzka and Lewandowski have been injured, and if they are not at 100%, it's better to leave them home." Bayern has struggled with fatigue and injuries in a packed schedule since it won the Champions League title in August.

Midfielder Corentin Tolisso also won't travel because of a minor injury, and Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich still haven't recovered from their ailments. Reserve goalkeeper Alexander Nübel will be making his European debut for Bayern after playing mostly in cup matches until now.

"He has made a good impression and has shown his quality in training," said Flick, whose team routed Atlético 4-0 at home in their first group match. The game at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium means little to Bayern but could be decisive for Atlético, which is only two points in front of third-place Lokomotiv Moscow. A win could be enough if the Russian team is held by Salzburg, but a draw or a loss against Bayern could leave Atlético depending on other results in the last round.

Lokomotiv hosts last-place Salzburg in the other group match on Tuesday. Atlético beat Salzburg to rebound from the loss to Bayern in Germany but is coming off two consecutive draws against Lokomotiv.

The team coached by Diego Simeone is in good form in the Spanish league, though, having won six in a row to stay a point behind leader Real Sociedad with two games in hand. Simeone likely won't be able to count on striker Luis Suárez, who recently tested positive for the coronavirus while with Uruguay's national team.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for girl's murder in UP's Kushinagar

Police in Kushinagar on Monday arrested a man in connection with the murder and attempt to rape of a 10-year-old girl and sent him to the district jail. The accused was carrying a Rs 15,000 reward as well. Police also recovered the knife us...

Govt invites Kisan Union for talks on Dec 1 at Vigyan Bhawan: Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi India, November 30 ANI Amid ongoing protests by farmers against the new farm laws, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday invited leaders of the farmer unions for talks on December 1. The meeting will be held at...

WHO worried COVID "amnesia" will lead to another pandemic

The World Health Organizations top emergency expert said on Monday that the world risked future pandemics if it suffered amnesia and did not learn from the current coronavirus crisis.I have seen the amnesia that seems to descend upon the wo...

Pandemic, funding gaps seen fueling gender-based violence in Yemen

By Lin Taylor LONDON, Nov 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Gender-based violence has surged by 63 since conflict erupted in Yemen in 2015, aid groups said on Monday, warning that the pandemic was exposing inadequate funding for protection se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020