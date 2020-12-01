Soccer-Eighth-tier Marine land dream clash against Tottenham in FA Cup third round
Defending champions Arsenal welcome Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round, while eighth-tier Marine, the joint lowest-ranked team in the competition, landed a lucrative encounter with Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur in Monday's draw. Twelve-times winners Manchester United play host to second-tier Watford, while Premier League champions Liverpool face a tricky trip to Aston Villa as they look to avenge last month's 7-2 league defeat.
Manchester City are at home to Birmingham City, while Chelsea welcome fourth-tier side Morecambe. Crystal Palace make the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in an all-Premier League showdown. The third round, to be played across the weekend of Jan 9-10, is when teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship join the competition.
The FA Cup has scrapped replays for this season to help ease fixture congestion caused by the COVID-19 crisis, amplifying the chances of a few additional upsets en route to the showpiece match at Wembley on May 15, 2021. Third round draw
Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle Southampton v Shrewsbury Town
Chorley v Derby County Marine v Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace Stockport County v West Ham United
Oldham Athletic v AFC Bournemouth Manchester United v Watford
Stevenage v Swansea City Everton v Rotherham United
Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City Arsenal v Newcastle United
Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United
Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers
Stoke City v Leicester City Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End
Crawley Town v Leeds United Burnley v Milton Keynes Dons
Bristol City v Portsmouth Queens Park Rangers v Fulham
Aston Villa v Liverpool Brentford v Middlesbrough
Manchester City v Birmingham City Luton Town v Reading
Chelsea v Morecambe Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich City v Coventry City Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion
Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town
