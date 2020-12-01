Left Menu
Rugby-Barbeary gets first England call-up for Autumn Nations Cup final

The 20-year-old made an immediate impact when he scored a try on his Premiership debut from the bench against Worcester Warriors in August and then scored a hat-trick on his first start, against Leicester Tigers in September. He has won three England Under-20 caps and was part of his country's 2019 World Rugby Under-20 Championship squad.

Wasps hooker Alfie Barbeary has been given his first England call-up after being included in the 33-man squad for Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final against France. The 20-year-old made an immediate impact when he scored a try on his Premiership debut from the bench against Worcester Warriors in August and then scored a hat-trick on his first start, against Leicester Tigers in September.

He has won three England Under-20 caps and was part of his country's 2019 World Rugby Under-20 Championship squad. Joe Marchant and Jacob Umaga have returned to the squad after injury while Jonathan Joseph has withdrawn with a calf problem.

Backs Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 46 caps) Owen Farrell (Saracens, 87 caps)

George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 71 caps) Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 3 caps)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 2 caps) Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 4 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 60 caps) Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Dan Robson (Wasps, 6 caps) Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 33 caps)

Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap) Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 45 caps) Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 103 caps)

Forwards Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 25 caps) Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 27 caps)

Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 7 caps) Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 17 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 22 caps) Jamie George (Saracens, 53 caps)

Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 3 caps) Maro Itoje (Saracens, 42 caps)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 68 caps) Joe Marler (Harlequins, 71 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 39 caps) Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 7 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 21 caps) Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 55 caps)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 63 caps) Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps)

Jack Willis (Wasps, 2 caps) (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

