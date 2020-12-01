Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facing concerns over racism, NYC marathon exec steps down

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 01-12-2020 04:03 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 04:03 IST
Facing concerns over racism, NYC marathon exec steps down

The chief executive officer of the New York Road Runners, the group that organizes the New York City Marathon, is stepping down and new leadership will be sought out amid concerns over racism and other biases in the organization. Michael Capiraso, who has been at the helm for five years, will step down on Dec. 31, the club said in a statement issued Monday.

“In order to achieve our mission to help and inspire people through running, we will recruit new leadership to the organization,” George Hirsch, chair of the board, said. The statement said the board had “listened to the concerns raised and recommendations offered by the community NYRR serves, including its employees and members of the broader running community." Earlier this year, a group that said it was made up of former and current NYRR employees had started an online petition, saying: “For years, we have been experiencing racism, bias, and bullying that goes unchecked." The petition called for Capiraso's resignation, among other steps, including an audit to take a look at pay equity gaps.

Capiraso said he was “grateful" for the opportunity to have led the organization in the NYRR statement, which thanked him for his years of service. "I understand what the board is saying, that they are making a decision after having listened to people," Capiraso said in an interview with The New York Times.

The move was “unexpected great news," Steve Mura told the newspaper. “This is one of the first major things that they have done to prove that they are listening," the organization's manager of running, training and education said.

Kerin Hempel will take over as interim CEO while the search for a permanent leader is undertaken..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden names economic team to address U.S. pandemic recovery; two more states confirm vote

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for diversity and a focus on recovery from th...

'Pandemic' chosen as Word of the Year

The 2020 prize for Merriam-Websters Word of the Year went to an obvious choice pandemic. The term had the most online dictionary lookups of any word, Merriam-Webster said on its website, after a year in which at least 1.4 million people glo...

Serbia to make lab tests of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine -statement

Serbia plans to start laboratory testing of Russias Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and it will also continue talks with drugmaker Pfizer Inc about purchasing its shot, the countrys prime minister said on Monday. Russia will deliv...

Motor racing-Perez says he has options to return to F1 in 2022

Mexican Sergio Perez said on Monday he has options for a Formula One comeback in 2022 if he has to sit out next season, with the possibility also of carrying out a reserve role at a top team for 2021. Perez is being replaced at Canadian-own...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020