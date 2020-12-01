Left Menu
RoundGlass Punjab Football Club head coach Curtis Fleming has expressed that they 'want to be competitive' when they kick-off their I-League 2020-21 campaign in January 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 08:37 IST
We want to be competitive to make everyone proud, says RoundGlass PFC coach Fleming
RoundGlass Punjab Football Club head coach Curtis Fleming. Image Credit: ANI

RoundGlass Punjab Football Club head coach Curtis Fleming has expressed that they 'want to be competitive' when they kick-off their I-League 2020-21 campaign in January 2021. The club will be participating in the I-League campaign in Kolkata from January 9, as all the teams will enter the COVID-safety bubble.

Fleming sounded out to all 30 million-odd Punjabi residents to back their 'only team' in I-League and they would surely 'try to make everyone proud.' "This is our debut season and we will want to be competitive once our Hero I-League campaign kicks-off. I am really proud to be the coach of this side," the I-League website quoted Fleming as saying in their inaugural virtual press conference.

"I have come from a country of very few population. As I have heard, Punjab has a rich history in football and they are very passionate about this sport. We want the support of 30 million Punjabis residents out there. We would try to make everyone proud," he added. Bikramjit Singh, former I-League champion mentioned he will be 'proud' to represent a 'Punjabi club' for the first time in his professional career and his family is looking forward to seeing him thrive donning the RoundGlass Punjab FC colours.

"It is a big opportunity for me to play for a Punjabi club for the first time in my career. You can see so many Punjabi footballers playing professionally for other clubs and now," Bikramjit said. "I am really happy to have signed for this club. My family wishes me to grow and get success here. I wish to carry on and play for RoundGlass Punjab FC for a longer time," he added.

I-League 2020-21 will be hosted adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and no spectators will be allowed inside the stadium. (ANI)

