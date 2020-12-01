Left Menu
01-12-2020
Soccer-Man City keeper Ederson puts hand up for penalty duty

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson says he is the best penalty taker at the club but that manager Pep Guardiola will not give him the responsibility. City have struggled to find a regular penalty scorer with Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne all missing from the spot since the start of last season.

Ederson, renowned for his ability with the ball at his feet, said he previously took some free kicks for Portuguese side Rio Ave. "I don't practice free kicks but I practice penalties," Ederson told reporters.

"I played for Rio (Ave), I took some free kicks. That is in the past and we have some very good free kick takers. Penalties, I am the best penalty taker but I am not chosen to take them." Guardiola had said in 2018 when about the chances of Ederson taking a penalty: "Because he's a goalkeeper, there are other players who can take one, respect for the opponents, respect for the competitions."

City, who have already secured a place in the Champions League knockout stages, face Porto away in Group C later on Tuesday.

