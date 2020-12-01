Ziyech terms Hazard a 'world-class player'

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech has praised Real Madrid's Eden Hazard saying that the latter is a "world-class player." Hazard played for Chelsea before making a move to the Spanish club in June last year. During his time with the Premier League side, Hazard scored 110 goals in 352 games.

"Eden is a world-class player. You always take inspiration from that, how he plays the game. You always look at the small things, how he does stuff - and I can learn a lot from him," Goal.com quoted Ziyech as saying. Chelsea are currently placed in the third spot on the Premier League table, only behind Liverpool and table-toppers Tottenham. On Sunday, Chelsea played out a goalless draw against Tottenham.

Ziyech believes that Chelsea are capable of competing for the title. "Of course, we can make a challenge. You always have to believe in it. It starts from believing in it and then working every day harder," he said.

"At the need of the day, we will see what it brings. But you have to believe it is possible and that is what we are doing. We believe it," Ziyech added. Chelsea are gearing up for the Champions League match against Sevilla, scheduled to take place on Thursday. (ANI)