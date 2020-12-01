Left Menu
Rugby League-NRL suspends Panthers' Naden after positive cocaine test

Penrith Panthers centre Brent Naden has been provisionally suspended after returning a positive test for a recreational drug, Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) said on Tuesday.

01-12-2020
Penrith Panthers centre Brent Naden has been provisionally suspended after returning a positive test for a recreational drug, Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) said on Tuesday. Naden was tested by Sport Integrity Australia hours after Penrith's Grand Final loss to Melbourne Storm in October, with the 24-year-old returning a positive A-sample for "metabolites of cocaine".

"Under the Anti-Doping Policy, Mr Naden now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed," the league said in a statement. "The NRL has spoken with Mr Naden and advised him of the support services available to him."

The club said Naden had approached them after the Grand Final and revealed he had been suffering personal issues and checked himself into a rehabilitation program. He had also admitted using a recreational drug to club officials. "Brent recently completed that program and continues to address his personal issues with the support of his family and Panthers staff," they said in a statement https://www.penrithpanthers.com.au/news/2020/12/01/club-statement-brent-naden.

"Working closely with Brent through this process, the club believes he has the capacity to overcome his personal issues and realise his potential."

