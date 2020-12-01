Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Russia's Mazepin to race for Haas F1 next season

The 21-year-old is currently third in the Formula Two standings and is expected to be joined at Haas next season by F2 leader Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven times world champion Michael Schumacher. "Becoming a Formula One driver is a lifelong dream come true for me," said Mazepin in a team statement ahead of the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 15:04 IST
Motor racing-Russia's Mazepin to race for Haas F1 next season

Russian billionaire's son Nikita Mazepin will race for Haas in 2021 after agreeing a multi-year deal, the U.S.-based Formula One team announced on Tuesday. The 21-year-old is currently third in the Formula Two standings and is expected to be joined at Haas next season by F2 leader Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven times world champion Michael Schumacher.

"Becoming a Formula One driver is a lifelong dream come true for me," said Mazepin in a team statement ahead of the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain. Mazepin's father Dmitry owns Russian fertilizer maker Uralchem and tried to buy the Force India team after it went into administration in 2018, losing out to Canadian Lawrence Stroll.

Mazepin senior, through the Uralkali business that he co-owns, is taking legal action in London against the former joint administrators of Force India following their acceptance of Stroll's bid. Stroll's son Lance now races for the renamed Racing Point team that will become Aston Martin next year.

Nikita Mazepin has won two Formula Two feature races this season with four additional podium placings. The Formula Two season ends in Bahrain this weekend. "Nikita has underlined his credentials in Formula Two this year," said Haas team boss Guenther Steiner.

"He's developed into a mature racer moving up through the junior ranks - notably most recently in the GP3 Series, where he finished runner-up in 2018, and obviously in Formula Two over the past two seasons." Haas announced in October that French driver Romain Grosjean, involved in a fiery crash in Bahrain last Sunday , and Denmark's Kevin Magnussen would leave at the end of the year.

Grosjean said at the time of the announcement that Steiner had told him "for financial reasons, I need both of you out". Steiner, who had been open in acknowledging money as well as talent would be considered in driver selection, said last week that the team's big achievement this year had been their survival.

The Ferrari-powered team are ninth of 10 in the standings with just three points from 15 races in a season hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-HC judge moves SC against Andhra Pradesh HC order for probe into his phone conversation

A former Andhra Pradesh High Court judge has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the High Court directing a probe into an alleged phone conversation between him and a suspended trial court magistrate. Justice retd V Eswaraiah in h...

Kamal Haasan wants PM Modi to have a dialogue with farmers

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have a dialogue with farmers agitating in Delhi and redress their grievances. Addressing a press conference here to announce former IAS off...

Africa retail tech start-up Sokowatch eyes electric tuk tuks to cut costs

African start-up Sokowatch, an online supplier of goods to micro retailers, is deploying electric tuk tuks, a first on the continent, that could slash fleet maintenance costs by more than 50, according to an official.The Kenya-based firm de...

Centre using agencies to bulldoze country's federal structure; but they won't be able to threaten us: Mamata Banerjee.

Centre using agencies to bulldoze countrys federal structure but they wont be able to threaten us Mamata Banerjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020