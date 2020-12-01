Left Menu
Ahead of their first 'home' match of the Indian Super League 2020/21 season, Mumbai City FC on Tuesday paid a special tribute to the city of Mumbai and its fans by revealing a unique, artistically designed, site-specific mural and a large scale banner.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-12-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 15:31 IST
ISL 7: Mumbai City FC unveil 'site-specific' mural
Mumbai City FC unveil new mural . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of their first 'home' match of the Indian Super League 2020/21 season, Mumbai City FC on Tuesday paid a special tribute to the city of Mumbai and its fans by revealing a unique, artistically designed, site-specific mural and a large scale banner. While President, Mumbai District Football Association, Aditya Thackeray took part in the reveal as he posed with a picture of the mural, Bollywood A-lister and co-owner of Mumbai City FC, Ranbir Kapoor was seen posing with an image of the banner.

With the global pandemic compelling the fans and supporters to cheer from home, Mumbai City FC has created the two pieces of artwork at two distinct places close to the heart of the Islanders. The murals have been conceptualised and realised by the young Mumbai artist Tanya Eden. The mural will be housed at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai while the banner will be displayed in Goa for all the club's home games for the entirety of the current ISL season. The mural has been artistically designed in order to paint a holistic picture of the great city that the club represents -- complete with symbols of the spirit of sportsmanship, dedication, and courage -- values that its inhabitants have always stood by.

It highlights how the people of the city are an integral part of the enigma called Mumbai along with the skyscrapers, the grandiose hoardings, and the beautiful marine fronts. Additionally, the larger-than-life banner at Goa aims to serve as an inspiration for the players who will be missing the wave of energy and passion from the physical presence of their fans. Speaking on the occasion, Aditya Thackeray said, "Mumbai City FC is the heartbeat of our city, and is one of the biggest clubs in the country. All of us fans in Mumbai, including myself, will be fully behind the team and will be praying for an ISL title this season. That will surely bring the smile back on the faces of the Mumbaikars."

Co-owner Ranbir Kapoor added: "Mumbai City FC is the pulse of this great and beautiful city of Mumbai. The vehement and enthusiastic support that we get every year from our fans is certainly something that creates a special feeling for our players, and with the pandemic having forced fans to watch and support only from their TV sets and social media, our ambition has been to bring everyone closer together." Mumbai City FC will take on SC East Bengal in the ISL later on Tuesday. (ANI)

