Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-India's Iyer backs bowlers to come good, avoid series sweep

Australia have looked to target him with short-pitched bowling with close-in fielders around him and Iyer is relishing the challenge. "I definitely know that they've planned against me, so I'm really happy at least they're coming up with a plan to get me out," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:22 IST
Cricket-India's Iyer backs bowlers to come good, avoid series sweep

Batsman Shreyas Iyer backed the India's bowlers to come good in Wednesday's third and final one-day international against Australia in Canberra in the touring side's bid to avoid a series sweep. Australia handsomely beat India in the first two matches of the 50-over format in Sydney, bagging the three-match series with a game to spare.

The hosts' batsmen posted 374-6 in the first ODI and put the Indian bowlers to the sword once again in the second, amassing 389-4 to set up comfortable victories. "If you see the amount of workload they have gone through in the IPL (Indian Premier League) playing continuous 14 games and after that coming here, staying in quarantine so definitely plays in your mind," Iyer told reporters on Tuesday.

"And it plays with every individual in the team, not just the bowlers. I'm sure they are world-class bowlers and with the mindset they have, they will definitely come back stronger in the next game. "I really believe in them and the coaches who have been working with them."

India's batsmen have relatively fared better, racking up 300-plus totals in both their chases and Iyer said the team were look at the positives from the two defeats. "Obviously, the bowling wasn't up to the mark but I'm sure that the bowlers are really positive with their work ethics... we are very much determined to go out there and win the next game and see to it that we don't have a clean sweep," Iyer said.

The 25-year-old got into an awkward position while facing a short delivery in the opening match to get out for two but looked better during his knock of 38 in the second. Australia have looked to target him with short-pitched bowling with close-in fielders around him and Iyer is relishing the challenge.

"I definitely know that they've planned against me, so I'm really happy at least they're coming up with a plan to get me out," he said. "I feel very overwhelmed and I take it as a challenge because I thrive under pressure. It really motivates me to go against them."

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In another dark day for UK retailing, Debenhams set to close

In another dark day for the British retailing industry, Debenhams said Tuesday it will start liquidating its business - which counts around 12,000 workers - after a potential buyer of the company pulled out. The 242-year-old department stor...

Israel hails Slovenia's decision to label Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation

Moscow Russia, December 1 ANISputnik Israel welcomes the decision made by the Slovenian government to label Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi has said, calling on the internation...

Former TN IAS officer Santhosh Babu joins Haasan's party, alleges pressure during stint as IT secy

Former IAS officer Santhosh Babu, who held various positions in the Tamil Nadu government, joined actor-politician Kamal Haasan led Makkal Needhi Maiam here on Tuesday. The 52-year-old officer, who voluntarily retired from service in August...

Ex-HC judge moves SC against Andhra Pradesh HC order for probe into his phone conversation

A former Andhra Pradesh High Court judge has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the High Court directing a probe into an alleged phone conversation between him and a suspended trial court magistrate. Justice retd V Eswaraiah in h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020