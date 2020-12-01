Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Sevilla not holding any players back against Chelsea

Both sides are locked on 10 points and are into the next round although the winner of Wednesday's match at the Sanchez Pizjuan will clinch top spot in Group E and be seeded for the last-16 draw. The coach said he still hoped to be able to count upon forwards Luuk de Jong and Lucas Ocampos, who missed training on Tuesday, while he will be without first-choice goalkeeper Bono and forward Carlos Fernandez due to testing positive for COVID-19, plus injured midfielders Marcos Acuna and Suso.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:38 IST
Soccer-Sevilla not holding any players back against Chelsea

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui does not plan to rest any players for Wednesday's Champions League game at home to Chelsea even though his side have already qualified for the knockout stages and face Real Madrid next weekend. Both sides are locked on 10 points and are into the next round although the winner of Wednesday's match at the Sanchez Pizjuan will clinch top spot in Group E and be seeded for the last-16 draw.

The coach said he still hoped to be able to count upon forwards Luuk de Jong and Lucas Ocampos, who missed training on Tuesday, while he will be without first-choice goalkeeper Bono and forward Carlos Fernandez due to testing positive for COVID-19, plus injured midfielders Marcos Acuna and Suso. After facing Chelsea, Sevilla host La Liga champions Madrid on Saturday.

"A couple of our players have not been able to train (De Jong and Ocampos) and I hope we can get them back and not lose anyone else," Lopetegui told a news conference on Tuesday. "The match is a very exciting challenge, against a team that is designed to win the Champions League. They have the best attack in England (along with Liverpool) and we are very excited about playing for the prize of top spot."

Having made a rough start to the domestic season, Lopetegui's side are on a run of five consecutive wins in all competitions. Chelsea are unbeaten since September and were on a run of six straight victories until Sunday's goalless draw at home to Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

"We are in good form despite the players we are missing but I expect a very complex game against a side with a lot of individual and collective talent and we'll have to double our work and efforts if we want to win," he added.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca partner sticks with two full dose regimen in COVID trials in India

Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine, will continue to test a two full dose regimen of the shot despite it showing a lower success rate than a half and full dose regimen in pivot...

China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon

A Chinese robot probe launched to return lunar rocks to Earth landed on the moon Tuesday, the government announcedThe Change 5 probe successfully landed on the moon in the pre-selected landing area, the official China News Service said, cit...

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 billion COVID relief bill

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a 908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, including 228 billion in additional paycheck protection program f...

China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moons surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, Chinese state media reported.China launched its Change-5 probe on Nov. 24. The uncrewed mission, named after the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020