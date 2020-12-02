Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Romero claims precious point for Atalanta in Midtjylland draw

Cristian Romero’s late equaliser secured a potentially precious point for Atalanta in a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Danish side Midtjylland in a Champions League Group D clash at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday.

Reuters | Bergamo | Updated: 02-12-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 03:31 IST
Soccer-Romero claims precious point for Atalanta in Midtjylland draw

Cristian Romero’s late equaliser secured a potentially precious point for Atalanta in a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Danish side Midtjylland in a Champions League Group D clash at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday. Defender Alexander Scholz had put the visitors ahead early on and they were within 11 minutes of a first ever victory in Europe's elite club competition, but Romero’s header provided some just reward for Atalanta following incessant pressure in the closing stages.

They move to eight points in the group and go to Amsterdam to face Ajax in the final round of matches next week needing only a draw to secure a place in the round of 16, with the Dutch club one point behind them and leaders Liverpool out of sight. Midtjylland will finish bottom after defeats in their opening four matches of the group phase, but at least claimed a first ever Champions League point in their debut season after a spirited display in Bergamo.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OSCE states set to end impasse over vacant senior positions, U.S. says

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, a body that includes Russia and the United States and other former Cold War adversaries, is set to end a months-long impasse over filling its vacant top jobs, the U.S. envoy to the gr...

Despite Trump's continued claims, Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last months election, even as President Donald Trump kept up his flailing legal efforts to reverse his defeat. To d...

Soccer-Developing Inter not finished article yet, says two-goal Lukaku

Inter Milan are not a great team yet but are growing, striker Romelu Lukaku said after he scored twice in a crucial 3-2 victory at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday that handed the Italians a lifeline in the Champions League. The Belgian...

Nikki Haley slams Joe Biden’s immigration policy

Republican politician Nikki Haley Tuesday slammed President-elect Joe Bidens immigration policy claiming it will hurt American workers and insult legal immigrants. Bidens immigration policies will create another border crisis that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020