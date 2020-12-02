Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Sacked skipper Matera and banned players to stay with Pumas camp

Matera was stripped of the Argentina captaincy and stood down on Tuesday along with veteran lock Petti and hooker Socino for posting "discriminatory" and "xenophobic" comments on their social media accounts between 2011 and 2013. The team on Wednesday declined to comment on disciplinary proceedings against the banned players but a spokesman confirmed the three would remain in camp as Argentina prepare for their final Tri-Nations clash against Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 02-12-2020 06:49 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 06:49 IST
Rugby-Sacked skipper Matera and banned players to stay with Pumas camp

Disgraced former Argentina captain Pablo Matera and team mates Guido Petti and Santiago Socino will remain with the Pumas camp until the end of the Australia tour despite being suspended for historical racist comments on social media. Matera was stripped of the Argentina captaincy and stood down on Tuesday along with veteran lock Petti and hooker Socino for posting "discriminatory" and "xenophobic" comments on their social media accounts between 2011 and 2013.

The team on Wednesday declined to comment on disciplinary proceedings against the banned players but a spokesman confirmed the three would remain in camp as Argentina prepare for their final Tri-Nations clash against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. "They are staying here," he said, adding that it was still unclear who would replace Matera as captain.

The players apologised after the posts, which included disparaging comments about Black people and domestic workers from Bolivia and Paraguay, resurfaced on social media. They remain suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.

The scandal has rocked Argentine rugby only weeks after Pumas staff and players wept with joy following their stunning 25-15 upset of New Zealand in Sydney, the South Americans' first ever win over the All Blacks. However, the tour has gone downhill since, with the Pumas crashing to a 38-0 loss to the All Blacks on Saturday and lambasted by home fans who felt their black-armband tribute to late soccer great Diego Maradona was inadequate.

Matera apologised for the low-key tribute in a video with the team on Monday but it was not enough to placate some of his compatriots, including Maradona's national team mate and goalkeeper Nery Pumpido, who said he would never watch another Pumas game.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge lower but stimulus, vaccine hopes provide support

Asian shares shed early gains from a strong Wall Street lead on Wednesday, as some investors booked profits on a stellar run to record highs, but hope for additional U.S. economic stimulus and a coronavirus vaccine kept market sentiment wel...

U.S. plans for first COVID vaccines as pandemic deaths surge again

Top U.S. health officials announced plans on Tuesday to begin vaccinating Americans against the coronavirus as early as mid-December, as nationwide deaths hit the highest number for a single day in six months. Some 20 million people could b...

Tennis Australia needs five years to recover from pandemic

Tennis Australia TA expects to exhaust most of its A80 million 59.01 million reserves to maintain funding to the sport as it deals with significant costs in staging the Australian Open during the COVID-19 pandemic. TA boss Craig Tiley said ...

FOREX-Dollar hovers near 2-1/2 low as traders eye U.S. stimulus talks

The dollar stayed near a 2 12-year low on Wednesday as investors cautiously eyed developments in talks about further fiscal stimulus from the United States, while risk currencies held onto gains on improving risk appetite. Against major cur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020