Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Colombia part ways with coach Carlos Queiroz

Colombia parted ways with coach Carlos Queiroz on Tuesday, less than three weeks after his side slumped to two consecutive defeats in their qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Colombia lost 3-0 at home to Uruguay on Nov. 13 and were beaten 6-1 away at Ecuador four days later, their heaviest qualifying loss since 1977. The results left the South American side seventh in the 10-team qualification table, with the top four qualifying automatically for Qatar.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 09:09 IST
Soccer-Colombia part ways with coach Carlos Queiroz

Colombia parted ways with coach Carlos Queiroz on Tuesday, less than three weeks after his side slumped to two consecutive defeats in their qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Colombia lost 3-0 at home to Uruguay on Nov. 13 and were beaten 6-1 away at Ecuador four days later, their heaviest qualifying loss since 1977.

The results left the South American side seventh in the 10-team qualification table, with the top four qualifying automatically for Qatar. “The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) and coach Carlos Queiroz agreed that the trainer will not continue as the head of the Colombian national side,” the FCF said in a statement.

The 67-year old former Real Madrid coach took over in Colombia in February 2019. Colombia’s next scheduled games are World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Paraguay in March next year.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Porto advances in CL, Man City tops group after 0-0 draw

Porto advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 0-0 draw against already-qualified Manchester City, whose point assured the English team a first-place finish in Group C. The result suited both teams, though City created ...

AK-47 rifle, ammunition recovered in Assam's Baksa

Police have recovered one AK-47 rifle with one magazine and 55 rounds of ammunition in the Baksa district, the police said on Wednesday.December 1st2nd - BaksaPol recovered one hidden AK-47 Rifle with 1 magazine, 55 ammunitions from Uttarku...

Lukaku fires Inter to 3-2 win over Gladbach to avoid CL exit

Inter Milan got the win it needed to stay in the Champions League but only after surviving a crucial video review. Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter beat Borussia Mnchengladbach 3-2 on Tuesday to avoid being eliminated in the group stage ...

Olympics-Japan to allow 'large-scale' overseas visitors for Tokyo Games: Nikkei

Japan aims to allow large-scale numbers of overseas visitors to attend next years Tokyo Olympics without mandatory vaccinations or quarantine provided they submit negative COVID-19 test results and download tracking apps, the Nikkei busines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020