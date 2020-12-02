Left Menu
Martin Snedden replaces Barclay as new NZC chairman

Snedden will immediately quit his role as consultant lead of the One Cricket project, a three-year initiative aimed at reviewing and improving the delivery of cricket throughout the country. "I'd like to thank Greg (Barclay) for the outstanding direction and guidance he's given the board since being elected as chair in 2016," Snedden said in a statement issued by NZC.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 02-12-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 11:28 IST
Former player Martin Snedden was on Wednesday elected as the new chairman of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) after the post was left vacant by George Barclay following his move to the ICC chairmanship. Barclay was required to stand down from the position after being elected as new ICC chairman recently.

Snedden is a former chief executive of NZC and a board member of the organisation from 1990-1992, from 1999-2001, and again from 2013 until present. Snedden, who played 25 Tests and 93 ODIs between 1980 and 1990, has vast experience in the business of sport, having held roles as chief executive of Rugby World Cup 2011, Duco Promotions, and Tourism Association NZ, as well as being a director of the World Masters Games 2017.

He will now be NZC's representative on the ICC board. Snedden will immediately quit his role as consultant lead of the One Cricket project, a three-year initiative aimed at reviewing and improving the delivery of cricket throughout the country.

"I'd like to thank Greg (Barclay) for the outstanding direction and guidance he's given the board since being elected as chair in 2016," Snedden said in a statement issued by NZC. "It is a measure of the success he has overseen in this role that he has now been elected the ICC chair. Equally, I'd like to thank my fellow NZC directors for their support.

"I know that, together with chief executive David White and his excellent management team, we'll help lead the sport out of this global pandemic and embrace a strong a sustainable future," he added..

