Left Menu
Development News Edition

Head coach Shastri should have updated Kohli on Rohit's injury status: Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels the communication gap between the Indian team management and selectors on Rohit Sharma's injury was "unfortunate" and the onus was on head coach Ravi Shastri to update skipper Virat Kohli on the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 12:29 IST
Head coach Shastri should have updated Kohli on Rohit's injury status: Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels the communication gap between the Indian team management and selectors on Rohit Sharma's injury was "unfortunate" and the onus was on head coach Ravi Shastri to update skipper Virat Kohli on the matter. Ahead of the start of the ODI series against Australia, India captain Kohli didn't hide his displeasure at Rohit's injury being subject of speculation, stating that "confusion and lack of clarity" has led to the team management playing a "waiting game" on his availability. Gambhir said the situation could have been handled in a better way by all parties involved. "It's very unfortunate, because he's the captain. Virat Kohli, he's told the media that he had no clue about the update. Probably, the three most important people in this entire scenario are, the head physio, your head coach and your chairman of selector. "So, all these people should've been on the same page and your head coach should've actually updated Virat Kohli on that front as to what's the update on Rohit Sharma," the former India opener told Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

Gambhir, who has not shied away from criticising Kohli's captaincy of late, said Rohit is a vital cog in India's batting line up and was very much needed in the ongoing tour of Australia, where the visitors have already lost the ODI series. "You're going into the press conference and saying that he had no clue about the injury or the update on Rohit Sharma's injury, which is very, very unfortunate, because somewhere down the line, he's an important player," he said.

" And at the same time, there could've been a much better communication and co-ordination, which was lacking somewhere." Rohit, who is nursing a left hamstring injury, is doing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and is still some weeks away from full match fitness but a 14-day hard quarantine (without training) would rule him out of the Test series, starting December 17. His fitness will be next assessed on December 11. He played in the IPL within days of being left out of the Australia tour before being subsequently added to the Test squad.

Former India batting stalwart VVS Laxman agreed with Gambhir and felt that Rohit should have been part of the touring side. "...he (Rohit Sharma) should have been selected and the communication gap is something which is disappointing. I am really surprised because in this age of communication where there are so many WhatsApp groups, there's usually a group mail which goes around," he said. "I'm sure there is a group between the team management, the chairman of the selection committee and the in-charge of the medical team of the BCCI. Usually, everything is updated to the team management and everyone is kept in the loop. "So, I am not sure why was there a communication breakdown as far as this case is concerned and we are talking about two senior players," Laxman added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tina Mabry, Gina Prince-Bythewood working on 'The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat' adaptation

Filmmakers Tina Mabry Gina Prince-Bythewood have joined hands to adapt NY Times best-selling novel The Supremes at Earls All-You-Can-Eat for the big screen. The project, which hails from Searchlight Pictures, will be directed by Mabry from...

UK-based Khalsa Aid offering free food, essential supplies to protesting farmers

UK-based global Sikh charity body Khalsa Aid on Wednesday said it has volunteered to offer free food and essential supplies to farmers agitating at Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital. &#160; &#160; &#160; The organization has...

US court blocks two H-1B regulations proposed by Trump administration

In a huge relief to tens of thousands of Indian professionals and top American IT firms, a US court has blocked two H-1B regulations proposed by the Trump administration to restrict the ability of American companies to hire foreign employee...

SC asks panel on Chardham project to meet in two weeks, consider MoD’s plea on widening of road

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked its high-powered committee, monitoring the Chardham highway project, to consider within two weeks the applications including that of the Ministry of Defence seeking widening of roads up to 7 metres in the I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020