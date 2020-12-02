Left Menu
Development News Edition

FC Goa's Redeem Tlang gets additional one game suspension for dangerous foul

All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday handed an additional one-game suspension to FC Goa's Redeem Tlang for a dangerous foul during an Indian Super League match against Mumbai City FC.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 13:54 IST
FC Goa's Redeem Tlang gets additional one game suspension for dangerous foul

All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday handed an additional one-game suspension to FC Goa's Redeem Tlang for a dangerous foul during an Indian Super League match against Mumbai City FC. Tlang, who served a one match-ban for his direct red card offence -- a high boot on Mumbai's Hernan Santana -- in the match on November 25, was issued a show cause notice by the AIFF last week. Issuing a verdict on the player's reply to the show cause notice, the AIFF body found Tlang guilty of intentionally aiming to hurt and injure the opponent.

"While the player has apologised in his reply, such intent was completely missing when the opponent player was in pain, according to the Committee," the ISL said in a statement. "The Committee concluded that the player committed serious misconduct, thus, imposing a suspension of an additional game, as per the AIFF Disciplinary Code," it added.

Tlang, who served a one-match ban on November 30 for his offence, will remain ineligible to feature in FC Goa's next game against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oscars 2021 to be 'in-person telecast', will not be held virtually - Variety

The Oscars 2021 will not be a virtual event and will be organized traditionally as an in-person telecast, according to a report from Variety. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences moved the 73rd Academy Awards ceremony to April 25...

Kalpathi Group eyes Rs 1,000 cr ARR in 3 years from new ed- tech venture 'Veranda'

Chennai, Dec 2 PTI The Kalpathi Group, the city- based company engaged in software services, property development, finance and education for over two decades, was eyeing to garner Rs 1,000 crore revenue in three years with the launch of its...

Delhi COVID-19 positivity rate dips below 7 pc: Satyendar Jain

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi has dropped below seven per cent said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday, adding that it was expected to dip further beyond five per cent in the next few days. Just 4,006 new COVID-19 cas...

Over 3,000 PDM activists in Pakistan booked for organising rally defying COVID-19 guidelines

Over 3,000 activists of the Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, including three sons of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, have been booked by police in Punjab province for holding an anti-government rally in violation of the COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020