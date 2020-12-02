Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: FC Goa's Redeem Tlang suspended for additional game

All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday announced that it has handed an additional one-game suspension to FC Goa's Redeem Tlang. The decision has been taken after Tlang's direct red card incident against Mumbai City FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 02-12-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 15:16 IST
ISL 7: FC Goa's Redeem Tlang suspended for additional game
FC Goa's Redeem Tlang (Photo/ Redeem Tlang Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday announced that it has handed an additional one-game suspension to FC Goa's Redeem Tlang. The decision has been taken after Tlang's direct red card incident against Mumbai City FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL). "Issuing a verdict on the player's reply to a show cause notice, the AIFF body found Tlang guilty of intentionally aiming to hurt and injure the opponent. While the player has apologised in his reply, such intent was completely missing when the opponent player was in pain, according to the committee," the ISL said in an official release.

The committee then concluded that the player committed 'serious misconduct', thus, a suspension of an additional game was imposed on Tlang, as per the AIFF Disciplinary Code. Tlang remains ineligible to feature in FC Goa's next game against Kerala Blasters FC on December 6. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia's PM shifts focus from Tigray war to 2021 vote

Ethiopias prime minister met political parties on Wednesday to plan next years election and shift attention away from a month-long war in the north that was sliding into a messy guerrilla conflict. Abiy Ahmeds government postponed a parliam...

Oscars 2021 to be 'in-person telecast', will not be held virtually - Variety

The Oscars 2021 will not be a virtual event and will be organized traditionally as an in-person telecast, according to a report from Variety. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences moved the 73rd Academy Awards ceremony to April 25...

Kalpathi Group eyes Rs 1,000 cr ARR in 3 years from new ed- tech venture 'Veranda'

Chennai, Dec 2 PTI The Kalpathi Group, the city- based company engaged in software services, property development, finance and education for over two decades, was eyeing to garner Rs 1,000 crore revenue in three years with the launch of its...

Delhi COVID-19 positivity rate dips below 7 pc: Satyendar Jain

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi has dropped below seven per cent said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday, adding that it was expected to dip further beyond five per cent in the next few days. Just 4,006 new COVID-19 cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020