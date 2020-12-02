Ind vs Aus: Need to be on your toes against Australia, says Pandya

After registering a 13-run win against Australia in the third ODI, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that the players need to be on their toes when playing against the Aussies. The home side won the three-match series 2-1 after winning the first two games at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pandya had a decent run in the series as he scored 210 in the three games. He also bowled four overs in the second game and scalped one wicket. His performance saw him win the Player of the Series award.

"I will be fine to play the T20Is. I have been working hard to play for my country, happy that I've got the opportunity. Really happy for Natarajan and rest of the bowlers. It's been quite a story for him. You need to be on your toes when it comes to playing against Australia. You got to push hard and face the challenge against them," Pandya said after the match. Luck was on India's side to begin with as Kohli won the toss for the first time in the series and decided to bat. While the top-order failed to fire in unison, the middle-order rose to the challenge and both Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja played match-winning knocks of 92 and 66 respectively to guide India to 302/5. Virat Kohli himself got among the runs as he played a knock of 63 runs.

The addition of Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, and Kuldeep Yadav also rejuvenated the bowling in the third ODI as the side was finally able to take wickets at regular intervals. For the first time in the last six ODIs, the Men in Blue also managed to take a wicket in the powerplay overs. Aaron Finch played a knock of 75 runs, while Glenn Maxwell and Aston Agar tried their best to take Australia over the line. But in the end, Kohli and boys managed to hang on to register a win. Thakur scalped three wickets while Natarajan and Bumrah took two wickets each. India and Australia will now lock horns in the three-match T20I series, beginning Friday. (ANI)