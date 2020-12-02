Left Menu
Proud of this team: Kohli after win in 3rd ODI against Aus

After registering a 13-run win over Australia in the third and final One Day International, India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said that he is proud of the attitude shown by his side in the final match of the series.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:52 IST
Team India in action against Australia (Photo/ Shreyas Iyer Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a 13-run win over Australia in the third and final One Day International, India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said that he is proud of the attitude shown by his side in the final match of the series. While India opened their account in the ODI Super League with this win, Australia took the series 2-1. Now, both the sides will lock horns in the three-match T20I series, beginning Friday.

"Proud of this team. We march forward on to the T20s," Kohli wrote on Twitter. Kuldeep Yadav, who played his first ODI of this series labelled India's victory in the third ODI as a "complete team effort". On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shreyas Iyer highlighted how this win will give the side much-needed momentum going into the T20I series.

Ravindra Jadeja who played an unbeaten knock of 66 runs against Australia in the third ODI, tweeted: "A day to remember." Luck was on India's side, to begin with as Kohli won the toss for the first time in the series and decided to bat. While the top-order failed to fire in unison, the middle-order rose to the challenge and both Pandya and Jadeja played match-winning knocks of 92 and 66 respectively to guide India to 302/5. Kohli himself played a knock of 63 runs.

The addition of Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, and Kuldeep Yadav also rejuvenated the bowling in the third ODI as the side was finally able to take wickets at regular intervals. For the first time in the last six ODIs, the Men in Blue also managed to take a wicket in the powerplay overs. Aaron Finch played a knock of 75 runs, while Glenn Maxwell and Aston Agar tried their best to take Australia over the line. But in the end, Kohli and the boys managed to hang on to register a 13-run win.

Thakur scalped three wickets while Natarajan and Bumrah took two wickets each. (ANI)

