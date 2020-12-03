NBA: 48 players positive for coronavirus as testing resumes

NBA: 48 players positive for coronavirus as testing resumesPTI | Newyork | Updated: 03-12-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 09:15 IST
The NBA has said that 48 players have tested positive for the coronavirus since testing resumed last week
The league and National Basketball Players Association said on Wednesday that 546 players were tested between Nov. 24-30 in the initial phase of testing after returning to team markets. That means about 9% of the tests were positive
Any player with a confirmed positive test is isolated until cleared by rules established by the league and union in accordance with CDC guidance.