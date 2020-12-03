Left Menu
Development News Edition

We never gave up, showed excellent spirit: Tuchel after win over Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said his side never gave up and showed "excellent spirit" during the match against Manchester United following the victory.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 03-12-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 11:20 IST
We never gave up, showed excellent spirit: Tuchel after win over Manchester United
Thomas Tuchel (Photo/ PSG Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said his side never gave up and showed "excellent spirit" during the match against Manchester United after the victory. PSG secured a 3-1 win in the Champions League clash against Manchester United here on Thursday.

"We suffered slightly at the start of the second half, because we played with less discipline and didn't manage to adapt to the situation. We lost too many easy balls and the opposition hit us on the counter-attack. We were able to hold on and not concede a second goal. We never imagined losing this match, we never gave up and showed excellent spirit, combined with quality on the pitch," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying. Neymar scored the opening goal of the match in the sixth minute, putting PSG ahead. Marcus Rashford then scored an equalizer in the 32nd minute as the first half ended at 1-1.

In the second half, PSG again managed to take advantage as Marquinhos found the net in the 69th minute before Neymar added one more goal to PSG's tally. PSG's Leandro Paredes is also pleased with the victory and said claiming a win was their only objective.

"It's a great win. It's what we came here to get, it was our objective from the very beginning of our preparation. Mission accomplished, we are very happy. We knew how important it was to win this evening, it was down to us and we managed to ensure that our destiny remains in our own hands," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart partially spins off PhonePe in USD 700 mn fundraising round

E-commerce major Flipkart on Thursday announced a partial spin-off of PhonePe as the digital payment firm raises USD 700 million in funding - valuing it at USD 5.5 billion. In this financing round, PhonePe is raising USD 700 million about R...

Good progress being made on Brexit trade deal, British minister says

Good progress is being made by Britain and the European Union in Brexit trade negotiations but Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government will not sign up to a deal that is not in Britains interest, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said o...

Criminal networks could try to sell fake COVID vaccines physically and on internet, warns Interpol

The Interpol has warned law enforcement agencies across the globe that organised criminal networks could try to advertise and sell fake COVID-19 vaccines physically and on the internet. In an Orange notice issued to all 194 member countries...

Flipkart announces spin-off of PhonePe, to remain majority shareholder

Flipkart on Thursday announced a partial spin-off of PhonePe in a move that will help the digital payments platform to access dedicated, long-term capital to fund its growth ambitions. PhonePe has crossed the 250 million registered user mil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020