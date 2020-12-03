Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Zidane under pressure to save Real job

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane badly needs a win from a tough trip to Sevilla on Saturday to revive the La Liga champions' fortunes as they sit in an undignified fourth position. Local media say the Frenchman has just two games to save his job after Real lost three of their last five in all competitions, and are seven points off top spot in their campaign to retain the Spanish title.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 16:14 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Zidane under pressure to save Real job

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane badly needs a win from a tough trip to Sevilla on Saturday to revive the La Liga champions' fortunes as they sit in an undignified fourth position.

Local media say the Frenchman has just two games to save his job after Real lost three of their last five in all competitions, and are seven points off top spot in their campaign to retain the Spanish title. Zidane was defiant after the latest setback: a 2-0 Champions League defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

"I will not resign ... We've had tricky times in the past, and there will always be difficult times. It's a bad series of results, that's the truth, but we have to continue," he said. "I have the strength to continue and I'll give my all and so will the players."

Real's defence has looked vulnerable, especially without captain Sergio Ramos, who remains a doubt for the Saturday afternoon visit to his boyhood club with a hamstring issue. Full-backs Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola will also likely be missing, as will midfielder Federico Valverde and forwards Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.

The irony of the situation will not be lost on Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked by Real and replaced by Zidane in October 2019. Sevilla are one point behind Real in fifth position with a game in hand. Atletico Madrid, the division's only unbeaten side, could temporarily top the table when they host Valladolid on Saturday evening. Diego Simeone's side sit two points behind Real Sociedad though they have played two fewer games.

Atletico forward Luis Suarez may be available if he returns a negative test after self-isolating for COVID-19, but strike partner Diego Costa is definitely absent with deep vein thrombosis. Barcelona, who like perennial rivals Real are also struggling, visit surprise package Cadiz on Saturday night.

The newly-promoted outfit, who sit one place above the Catalans in sixth, have already beaten Real this season. Elsewhere, league leaders Sociedad travel to Alaves in a Basque derby, while Eibar host Valencia on Monday.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

APEDA formulating strategy to promote export of millets

Commerce ministry arm APEDA is formulating a strategy with the Indian Institute of Millets Research IIMR and other stakeholders to promote export of millets and its products, an official statement said on Thursday. APEDA Agricultural and Pr...

Pakistan project wins award for shielding villages from natural disasters

By Rina Chandran Dec 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A project that combines satellite images, mapping technologies and the local knowledge of villagers to help build climate-proof settlements in disaster-prone areas of Pakistan won an inter...

Surreal moment: Katee Sackhoff on returning as Bo-Katan Kryze in 'The Mandalorian'

Actor Katee Sackhoff, who is reprising her character of Bo-Katan Kryze for the season two of the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, says she is excited that she got the opportunity to return to the fan-favourite role and be a part of the c...

Britain to press ahead with Brexit treaty-breaking laws next week

Legislation that breaks Britains Brexit withdrawal treaty will be debated in parliament next week, House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday, a move which could further undermine talks on a trade deal with the European Union....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020