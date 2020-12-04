Left Menu
Development News Edition

Williamson's 200 puts NZ on top in 1st test vs West Indies

The West Indies might have been having a good day on the second day of the first cricket test against New Zealand on Friday if it hadn't been for Kane Williamson, who stood almost single-handed against them to post his third double century.

PTI | Hamilton | Updated: 04-12-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 09:43 IST
Williamson's 200 puts NZ on top in 1st test vs West Indies

The West Indies might have been having a good day on the second day of the first cricket test against New Zealand on Friday if it hadn't been for Kane Williamson, who stood almost single-handed against them to post his third double century. The tourists picked up the wickets of Ross Taylor (38), Henry Nicholls (7), Tom Blundell (14) and Daryl Mitchell (9) in the first two sessions with a bowling performance much improved on the first day when they won the toss and fielded.

But Williamson was an impregnable barrier to their effort to bring more balance to the test Friday, methodically building the second-highest score of his test career. At tea the New Zealand captain was 236 not out, Kyle Jamieson was 35 and New Zealand was 477-6.

Williamson had a dramatic let-off in the hour before tea. Having posted his double century from 369 balls in 554 minutes in a feat of concentration, technique and application, he went on the offensive and hit two fours and a six from consecutive balls from Kemar Roach. He then edged the next ball from Roach to stand-in wicketkeeper Sharmarh Brooks. Williamson began to walk from the ground but the television umpire intervened and called no-ball, indicating Roach had over-stepped and allowing Williamson a dramatic reprieve.

Roach was also immensely unlucky. He had been by far the best of the West Indies bowlers in the match, the one who troubled Williamson most often, but he was denied New Zealand's most-prized wicket. At tea he had 3-114. Williamson resumed Friday at 97 after helping New Zealand to 243-2 at stumps on a first day shortened bay rain. He started by clipping a single then reached his first milestone of the day, his 22nd century, with a signature shot, rising up on his toes to punch a short ball from Roach to the boundary wide of point.

He also brought up his double century with a boundary from Roach, a fluent cover drive which was another of the characteristic shots that peppered his innings. His 200 included 30 fours or 120 runs from boundaries. Williamson had partnerships of 154 with Tom Latham for the second wicket and 83 with Taylor for the third.

His partnership with Jamieson was worth 68 at tea. But his individual effort was the backbone of a first innings which has placed New Zealand in a commanding position in the test. Every element of his continuing innings Friday bespoke Williamson's extraordinary talent and nature. Most batsmen would have fretted to be just short of a century at stumps in a test match, likely would have slept uneasily that night.

Williamson showed no signs of concern, actually exuded calm as stumps approached on the first day and found him still short of a century. He resumed on the second day as if his innings had not been interrupted by a long night of anticipation. Williamson was still poised at the crease, relaxed and fully in command. Partners came and went, most relatively quickly, but Williamson remained impeturbable and immoveable.

The West Indies' position was made more difficult because batsman Darren Bravo and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich are both injured and may not be able to bat..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: We were a threat to ATK Mohun Bagan, says Odisha FC coach Baxter

ATK Mohun Bagan clinched their third win in the seventh season of Indian Super League ISL through a stoppage-time winner from Roy Krishna but Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter feels his side was not unlucky as they played quite brilliantly. Kri...

Pakistan's atrocities on Bangladeshis during Independence struggle are "unshakable memories": Sheikh Hasina

Pakistans atrocities during the war of Independence in 1971 are unshakable memories for Bangladesh, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Incidents of 1971 cannot be forgotten. The pain will remain forever, Hasina said while speaking with Imra...

Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in UP's Banda

A 55-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in a village here by hanging himself from a tree in his field, police said on FridayChunbaddi had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from a bank and could not repay it, his wife Gangia D...

Six shops gutted in major fire in Maha's Vasai, none hurt

Six shops were gutted in a major fire at Vasai in Maharashtras Palghar district early on Friday, officials said. No casualty was reported in the blaze that erupted in one of the shops located in Valiv junction area around 1 am, a fire briga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020