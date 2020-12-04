Left Menu
DDCA announces constitution of Cricket Advisory Committee

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday announced the constitution of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

DDCA logo . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday announced the constitution of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Atul Wassan is the Chairperson of the CAC and the other two members of the committee are Robin Singh Jr and Parvinder Awana.

"The DDCA is pleased to announce the constitution of Cricket Advisory Committee ('CAC') Domestic Season 2020-21," DDCA tweeted. DDCA, in a statement, said that the quorum for the meetings of the Committee "shall be three (03) members which shall mandatorily include the Chairman."

As far as roles and responsibilities are concerned, DDCA said that the committee shall "make recommendations to the President for the appointment of Selection Committees, Coaches, Manager, Support staff as per Article 29 of the Articles of Association of the DDCA", recommend the above names "only for such tournaments as are held by the BCCI in view of the COVID-19 situation" and recommend the terms and conditions of appointment of the Selection Committees, Coaches, Managers, Support Staff etc. Also, the committee shall be responsible to maintain "highest standards of transparency in each and every aspect", DDCA said. (ANI)

