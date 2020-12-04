Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Tennis-WTA looks to start 2021 season on Jan. 4 outside Australia

The WTA is planning to start the 2021 season in the first week of January outside Australia before the players travel to Melbourne for quarantine ahead of the Grand Slam, women's tour chief Steve Simon told Reuters. The Australian Open looks likely to be pushed back from its scheduled Jan. 18 start as Tennis Australia (TA) continue talks with local government over COVID-19 protocols to be established for Melbourne Park.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 11:20 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Tennis-WTA looks to start 2021 season on Jan. 4 outside Australia

The WTA is planning to start the 2021 season in the first week of January outside Australia before the players travel to Melbourne for quarantine ahead of the Grand Slam, women's tour chief Steve Simon told Reuters.

The Australian Open looks likely to be pushed back from its scheduled Jan. 18 start as Tennis Australia (TA) continue talks with local government over COVID-19 protocols to be established for Melbourne Park. Negotiations over when the players arrive in Australia and what they will be allowed to do during their 14 days of quarantine have dragged out over the last few weeks but Simon was confident the tournament would go ahead.

"The Australian Open, we're expecting it to happen," he said by telephone from the United States. "Obviously the Australian Open will come with a quarantine period to enter Australia so it does create challenges around the month of January.

"We're looking right now at hopefully close to finalising in the next week or so the ability to stage some events in the week of Jan. 4 to start the year." Following the quarantine period in Australia, the tour have planned a short swing in Australia, including the year's first Grand Slam, before returning as closely as possible to its traditional calendar, Simon added.

Normally both professional tours kick off their seasons in Australia, and in 2020 the WTA had events in Brisbane, Shenzen and Auckland starting on Jan. 6. Both China and New Zealand, like Australia, have strict health measures for international arrivals to curb the risk of imported COVID-19 cases and it appears likely the tour would have to look to other countries to start the 2021 season.

Simon said the WTA was working with its members and Tennis Australia to firm up plans. "I think we're again getting to a good place and we'll be able to start the year and then transition into Australia and then have a great year," Simon added.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: We were a threat to ATK Mohun Bagan, says Odisha FC coach Baxter

ATK Mohun Bagan clinched their third win in the seventh season of Indian Super League ISL through a stoppage-time winner from Roy Krishna but Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter feels his side was not unlucky as they played quite brilliantly. Kri...

Pakistan's atrocities on Bangladeshis during Independence struggle are "unshakable memories": Sheikh Hasina

Pakistans atrocities during the war of Independence in 1971 are unshakable memories for Bangladesh, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Incidents of 1971 cannot be forgotten. The pain will remain forever, Hasina said while speaking with Imra...

Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in UP's Banda

A 55-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in a village here by hanging himself from a tree in his field, police said on FridayChunbaddi had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from a bank and could not repay it, his wife Gangia D...

Six shops gutted in major fire in Maha's Vasai, none hurt

Six shops were gutted in a major fire at Vasai in Maharashtras Palghar district early on Friday, officials said. No casualty was reported in the blaze that erupted in one of the shops located in Valiv junction area around 1 am, a fire briga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020