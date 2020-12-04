Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jan Bednarek signs new contract with Southampton

Southampton on Thursday announced that Jan Bednarek has extended his stay after signing a new long-term contract with the club.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 04-12-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 12:10 IST
Jan Bednarek signs new contract with Southampton
Jan Bednarek (Photo/ Southampton Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Southampton on Thursday announced that Jan Bednarek has extended his stay after signing a new long-term contract with the club. Bednarek inked a deal that will keep him at the Premier League side until the summer of 2025.

"Southampton Football Club is delighted to confirm that defender Jan Bednarek has signed a new, long-term contract at St Mary's. The centre-back today put pen to paper on the four-and-a-half-year deal, which sees him extend his commitment through to the summer of 2025," the club said in a statement. Bednarek, 24, has developed into an integral part of the first-team squad since moving to the club from Lech Poznan in 2017, starting all ten Premier League matches so far this season, taking his total number of appearances in a Saints shirt to 85.

After signing a new contract, Bednarek said he feels it is the "next step" in his development. "I think it's the next step in my development. I feel like this is the right place for me at the moment, and I can really enjoy my time here," Bednarek said in a statement.

"I still see myself as a player who can improve a lot at this place, so there was only one decision for me to sign a new contract and help Southampton to become a better club," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Tokyo Games postponement to cost $2.8 bln - organisers

The postponement of the Tokyo Games until next year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost 294 billion yen 2.8 billion, organisers said on Friday.The extra costs will be shared by the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, Tokyo Metr...

Indian Navy an outstanding force: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday described the Indian Navy as an outstanding force as he greeted it on the occasion of Navy Day. In a tweet, Singh hailed the Indian Navys professionalism and particularly mentioned its efforts to kee...

First COVID-19 vaccines may reach Poland in Jan -PM's top aide

The first coronavirus vaccines could reach Poland in January, the Polish prime ministers top aide said on Friday, as emerging Europes biggest country prepares to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination programme.Poland has ordered 45 million COVI...

Brexit trade talks in 'difficult phase', British minister says

Brexit trade talks are in the difficult phase and a deal can only be struck if the European Union accepts that Britain is a sovereign nation, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said.With less than four weeks left until the United Kingdom finall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020