Mari 'can't wait to see Emirates Stadium full of fans'

Arsenal's Pablo Mari can't wait to see full stadiums after a limited number of fans made a return to the Emirates Stadium during their Europa League clash against Rapid Vienna.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-12-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 14:26 IST
Emirates Stadium welcomed 2,000 fans into the stands for the first time in nine months (Photo/ Arsenal Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal's Pablo Mari can't wait to see full stadiums after a limited number of fans made a return to the Emirates Stadium during their Europa League clash against Rapid Vienna. Arsenal secured an impressive 4-1 win over Rapid Vienna on Friday as the Emirates Stadium welcomed 2,000 fans into the stands for the first time in nine months. The matches were, earlier, being played behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It was much better than playing without fans! We can't wait to see the stadium full with fans. We need them and their support they gave us today was incredible. We can't wait to see all the fans," the club's official website quoted Mari as saying. "It's special, but it's not only for us. I think all of the people that came here today, it was a special day for them and I think we are close to finishing that period. It's really hard for everyone and they come here to watch some football, get away from their house and even breathe a bit! It's a good time for everybody," he added.

The Spanish center-back has been out of action since June 17 due to an ankle injury, but marked his return to first-team action in perfect fashion as he scored a goal against Rapid Vienna. Reflecting on the same, Mari said: "I'm really excited today because it's been a long time since I played with the team and it was a really hard injury for me. I had some troubles during the rehab, but at the end with a lot of work from the rehab guys and all the medical staff, I'm here and stronger than before. It was a big day."

Arsenal have won all their five Europa League matches that they have played so far in the season. The club will now take on Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. (ANI)

