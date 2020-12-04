Rugby-France field inexperienced team to face England in Autmun Nations Cup final

Left Menu
Having already had to cope without the vast majority of his first team in their previous encounter against Italy, Galthie was also forced to leave scrumhalf Baptiste Serin and wing Teddy Thomas out of the side to face England. Fullback Brice Dulin, with 30 international tests under his belt, is the most experienced player named in the side ahead of flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert, who has seven caps, in a team averaging 23.8 years old.

Updated: 04-12-2020 17:40 IST
France coach Fabien Galthie named an inexperienced and youthful team as expected to face England in the final of the Autumn Nations Cup, making six changes for Sunday's clash at Twickenham.

An agreement between the federation and the league meant that no player could be involved in more than three France matches during the autumn international window. Having already had to cope without the vast majority of his first team in their previous encounter against Italy, Galthie was also forced to leave scrumhalf Baptiste Serin and wing Teddy Thomas out of the side to face England.

Fullback Brice Dulin, with 30 international tests under his belt, is the most experienced player named in the side ahead of flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert, who has seven caps, in a team averaging 23.8 years old. Back rower Selevasio Tolofua is the only uncapped player to start but five others have just a single cap to their name.

15-Brice Dulin, 14-Alivereti Raka, 13-Yoram Moefana, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Baptiste Couilloud, 8-Selevasio Tofofua, 7-Anthony Jelonch, 6-Cameron Woki, 5-Baptiste Pesenti, 4-Kilian Geraci, 3-Dorian Aldegheri, 2-Pierre Bourgarit, 1-Hassan Kolingar Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Rodrigue Neti, 18-Uini Atonio, 19-Guillaume Ducat, 20-Sekou Macalou, 21-Sebastien Bezy, 22-Louis Carbonel, 23-Pierre-Louis Barassi

