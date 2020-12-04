Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Had no plans of having Yuzi in game, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli made it clear that the team had no plans to play Yuzvendra Chahal in the opening T20I against Australia. Not only did fate see Chahal walk in to bowl, but also the spinner ended with the Man of the Match award at the Manuka Oval on Friday.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:22 IST
Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Had no plans of having Yuzi in game, says Kohli
Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates after dismissing an Australia batsman (Photo: ICC twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli made it clear that the team had no plans to play Yuzvendra Chahal in the opening T20I against Australia. Not only did fate see Chahal walk in to bowl, but also the spinner ended with the Man of the Match award at the Manuka Oval on Friday. Coming in as a concussion substitute after bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the head in the final over of the India innings, Chahal finished with figures of 3/25 from his four overs. Most importantly, it was Chahal who broke the opening partnership between Aaron Finch and D Arcy Short by sending back the Aussie skipper.

"There were no plans of having Yuzi in the game. Concussion replacements are a strange thing. Today, it worked for us. Yuzi showed character to squeeze the opponents. I thought they had a great start. They were cruising. The batters offered us a few wickets. That is T20 cricket for you," Kohli said at the end of the game. The India skipper also praised the players for showing intensity, especially how Jadeja hit a whirlwind unbeaten 44 off just 23 balls. "In Australia, you need to play hard and show intensity till the end. He batted beautifully in the last game," the captain pointed.

While Kohli was all praise for his bowlers, he also pointed at Hardik Pandya and how his brilliant running catch helped the team send Finch back to the hut. Finch's dismissal was just the sniff Chahal needed to make further inroads. "Natarajan looks like he can improve a lot. (Deepak) Chahar bowled well as well. Chahal got us back in the game. Hardik's catch was a game changer as well," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says war ending, with most Tigray leaders dead or caught

Ethiopia said it had captured or killed most commanders of a rebellious northern force, while Tigrays fugitive local leader countered on Friday that civilians were protesting against looting by occupying soldiers. Neither side gave proof fo...

Carrie Underwood says she found 'sense of peace' in quarantine

American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood recently spoke with Apple Musics Zane Lowe for his At Home With series and opened up about how the nationwide coronavirus quarantine has changed her life. According to Fox News, the ongoing corona...

Praween Prakash appointed Purba Medinipur SP

The West Bengal government on Friday named Praween Prakash as the new superintendent of police of Purba Medinipur district, a notification said. Prakash was deputy commissioner of North Zone in Howrah Police Commissionerate.Prakash replaces...

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Not sure whether Chahal will play next game, says Samson

Despite Yuzvendra Chahals heroics in the first T20I, India batsman Sanju Samson isnt sure about the spinners inclusion in the playing XI for the second match against Australia on Sunday. Chahal turned the tide after he took the field in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020