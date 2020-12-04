Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Not sure whether Chahal will play next game, says Samson

Despite Yuzvendra Chahal's heroics in the first T20I, India batsman Sanju Samson isn't sure about the spinner's inclusion in the playing XI for the second match against Australia on Sunday.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 04-12-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 19:12 IST
Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Not sure whether Chahal will play next game, says Samson
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (Image: BCCI's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Despite Yuzvendra Chahal's heroics in the first T20I, India batsman Sanju Samson isn't sure about the spinner's inclusion in the playing XI for the second match against Australia on Sunday. Chahal turned the tide after he took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Chahal's three-wicket haul was instrumental in India clinching a win in the first T20I.

Samson said the team management will take the call over Chahal's inclusion after assessing Jadeja's situation. "I'm not sure about that (Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion in playing XI for the second T20I). First, we have to check how Jadeja bhai is feeling and then team management will take the call and we should wait till that," said Samson while replying to ANI's query.

Samson also explained the reason as to why a late call on Jadeja's concussion substitute was made. "After the innings when Jadeja came back to the dressing room, he was asked by the physician how he was feeling and he said he was feeling dizzy so according to the concussion rule we had to have a substitute for that and now he is been taken care of," said Samson

With the T20 World Cup just 11 months away, players are looking forward to cementing their place in the squad but Samson's main focus is to win as many matches for his side. "In the recent past, I have played a lot more international matches and I have been here with the team so you know it very important to keep your mindset as simple as possible and not focus whether you will get a chance or not," said the wicket-keeper batsman.

"My focus is about winning matches and contributing as much as possible in every chance that I get," he added India registered a comprehensive 11-run win over Australia in the first T20I and will now lock horns in the second game on Sunday with the aim to seal the series. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

62.32 pc votes polled in Mizoram's Lai Autonomous District Council elections

An estimated 62.32 per cent of 51,456 voters exercised their franchise in the elections to the 25-member Lai Autonomous District Council LADC in south Mizorams Lawngtlai district on Friday, an election official said. Polling began at 7 am a...

BJP asks if industrial workers originally hailing from other states 'outsiders' in Bengal

The BJPs West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Friday wondered whether the ruling Trinamool Congress would describe the industrial workers, who originally hailed from neighbouring states but are living in this state for a long time, as outsi...

Record U.S. deaths prompt urgent calls for masking, stay-at-home orders

U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks and threatened even more drastic stay-at-home orders after deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record, with two people dying every minute. More than 213,830 new cases and 2,86...

Goa CM inaugurates Dnyanvardhini Divyang Training College for B.Ed in Special Education

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Friday inaugurated Dnyanvardhini Divyang Training College at Sanjay Centre for Special Children, Porvorim which will provide a Bachelor of Education B.ED degree in special education for specially enabled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020