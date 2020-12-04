Motor racing-Haas strengthen Ferrari ties with Resta move
Chassis engineering head Simone Resta is moving from Ferrari to the Haas Formula One team in a strengthening of technical ties after the U.S.-owned team signed Mick Schumacher for next season.Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 19:21 IST
Chassis engineering head Simone Resta is moving from Ferrari to the Haas Formula One team in a strengthening of technical ties after the U.S.-owned team signed Mick Schumacher for next season. Schumacher, son of seven times world champion and Ferrari great Michael, is a Ferrari Academy driver and Haas use the Italian's manufacturer's engines.
Ferrari said in a statement that Resta was highly-rated and would have an important role in strengthening Haas's technical department. Haas are ninth of the 10 teams and have scored just three points in 15 races this season.
Their other driver for 2021 is Russian Nikita Mazepin in an all-new rookie lineup.
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- Mick Schumacher
- Russian
- Nikita Mazepin
ALSO READ
PM Conte tells Italians to avoid skiing at Christmas due to COVID-19 risk
Italian Cultural Centre unveils first post-lockdown exhibition
Egypt says case of Italian student's murder to be closed temporarily
Italian film star Daria Nicolodi passes away at 70
In ancient Italian monastery, monks defend a dying tradition