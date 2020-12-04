Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAB sanctions Rs 1 lakh to ailing former Bengal U-19 cricketer

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday sanctioned Rs one lakh to the former Bengal Under-19 cricketer Jayasree Sarkar, who is battling cancer.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:05 IST
CAB sanctions Rs 1 lakh to ailing former Bengal U-19 cricketer
CAB logo. Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday sanctioned Rs one lakh to the former Bengal Under-19 cricketer Jayasree Sarkar, who is battling cancer. On Tuesday, Sarkar had requested CAB for financial assistance as she will undergo an operation next week.

CAB President Avishek Dalmiya informed that the Players Benevolent and Benefits Fund Committee met at Eden Gardens and the aid has been sanctioned for the cricketer which will be disbursed at the earliest. "A meeting of the Players Benevolent and Benefits Fund Committee was held today at Eden Gardens. Former Bengal U-19 cricketer Jayasree Sarkar, who is suffering from cancer and is on chemotherapy had made an application to CAB for financial assistance since she would be undergoing an operation on Tuesday. The committee found merit in her application especially because she was a member of the Bengal U-19 women's team and also took into account her current financial background," Dalmiya said in a statement."An amount of Rs one lakh as financial aid has been sanctioned and such amount would be disbursed at the earliest considering the urgency of the case," he added.

On Thursday, around 30 differently-abled cricketers of all three categories -- hearing impaired, visually challenged and physically challenged visited Eden Gardens and were present for the customary bell ringing by the Minister of State Department of Youth Services and Sports, Laxmi Ratan Shukla. The CAB had announced that it would be facilitating 30 active cricketers, selected from all three categories, with insurance cover for a year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Zarif says welcomes Gulf understandings announced by Kuwait

Irans Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday welcomed understandings in the Gulf, after Kuwaits foreign minister said progress was made towards ending a three-year row that has seen Saudi Arabia and its allies boycott Qatar.We welc...

WHO's Ryan says vaccines will not eliminate COVID on their own

Vaccines are a major part of the battle against COVID-19 but will not on their own end the pandemic, Mike Ryan, the WHOs top emergency expert, said on Friday.We are ... seeing data emerge that protection may not be lifelong and therefore re...

Sports News Roundup: Sullivan maintains slender lead heading into final day in Dubai; Donaldson storms into share of lead with Bezuidenhout and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Diamond League to have full programme of 32 disciplines in 2021The Diamond League said on Friday that it plans to return to a full competition format next year with a complete programme o...

Nadda terms GHMC poll results as 'historic for BJP', says show people's unequivocal support towards PM Modi

As the BJP registered its emergence as a major force in Telangana by bagging 46 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, the party chief JP Nadda on Friday said that the historic result for BJP in Hyderabad GHMC elections...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020