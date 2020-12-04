Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL-League aiming for mid-January start to new season - reports

According to TSN, the league and NHL Players' Association have shared multiple draft schedules, including a 56-game and 52-game regular-season scenario instead of the usual 82 games. A typical NHL season runs from October to June but the Tampa Bay Lightning won the 2019-20 Stanley Cup in September after the COVID-19 outbreak forced a suspension in play in mid-March.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 23:54 IST
NHL-League aiming for mid-January start to new season - reports

The National Hockey League (NHL) is targeting a mid-January start to its season that would wrap up the Stanley Cup Final in July, according to multiple media reports on Friday. According to TSN, the league and NHL Players' Association have shared multiple draft schedules, including a 56-game and 52-game regular-season scenario instead of the usual 82 games.

A typical NHL season runs from October to June but the Tampa Bay Lightning won the 2019-20 Stanley Cup in September after the COVID-19 outbreak forced a suspension in play in mid-March. ESPN reported that there are still financial issues that have to be worked out between the two sides and that owners want additional cash flow to kick-start the season and have asked players to tweak their financial arrangements.

Neither the NHL or NHLPA immediately responded to requests for comment on the 2020-21 season. Earlier this week, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told a Sports Business Journal panel that the target date for the new season remains a fluid situation.

"That is a work in progress influenced largely by what we're hearing from the medical experts," said Bettman. "COVID is going through a second wave, which could be worse than the first wave... we are taking our time and making sure, as we look to ways to move forward, we are focused on health and safety and doing the right things."

Unlike the recent post-season which was held entirely in two Canadian cities to limit travel, the NHL is not expected to have a so-called bubble environment for the 2020-21 campaign. Teams would reportedly play in their regular arenas but there would likely be a temporary realignment including an all-Canadian division given the border restrictions with the United States due to COVID-19.

TRENDING

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot reviews COVID situation in Rajasthan

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that the Rajasthan government might consider imposing curfew in areas where the coronavirus infection was high. He directed officials to ensure action against those who are violating health protoco...

Cuban government reneges on rights dialogue with artists

Cubas Communist government on Friday reneged on its promise to dialogue with artists calling for greater freedom of expression, saying it disagreed with their conditions for the meeting and would not negotiate with enemies of the Revolution...

Lasting high? Cannabis industry aims to build on Thanksgiving rush

U.S. cannabis sales hit record levels over the Thanksgiving weekend, prompting industry predictions the combination of COVID-19 anxiety and a trend towards legalisation has triggered a permanent uplift in demand. After years of sluggish off...

Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces in protest, Palestinians say

Israeli soldiers fatally shot a 15-year-old Palestinian on Friday during stone-throwing clashes in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, although the Israeli military said its forces had not used live fire. The teenager was hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020