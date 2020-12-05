Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chahal playing was within rules but don't agree with concussion substitutes: Gavaskar

Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar finds nothing wrong in Yuzvendra Chahal coming on as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja but doesnt like the concept of teams being provided cushion for a batsmans inability to face bouncers.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 05-12-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 15:33 IST
Chahal playing was within rules but don't agree with concussion substitutes: Gavaskar
Image Credit: Twitter(@yuzi_chahal)

Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar finds nothing wrong in Yuzvendra Chahal coming on as a "concussion substitute" for Ravindra Jadeja but doesn't like the concept of teams being provided cushion for a batsman's inability to face bouncers. Chahal replaced Jadeja, who got hit on the head, in the first T20 International and did a star turn with figures of 3 for 25 in the team's 11-run victory in Canberra.

"First and foremost let me say that match referee is a former Australian cricketer David Boon. He was okay with Chahal substituting for Jadeja. They normally say like-for-like and Chahal is not an all-rounder but if he goes out with the bat whether it's one run or 100 run, he is an all-rounder," Gavaskar told India Today. "An Australian match referee had no objection to that. So I don't see why there is so much of noise about it." One of the greatest batsmen to have played the game, Gavaskar however doesn't endorse the concept as he feels it is a leverage given to batters for a technical deficiency.

"On the business of concussion substitute itself, I don't agree with it. May be I am old fashioned and I have always believed that if you are not good enough to play the bouncer and get hit on the helmet, then you don't deserve a substitute. I am sorry," Gavaskar said, forthright in his observation. "But at the moment, it is being allowed as part of the rules of the game and according to the rules of the game, there was no problem with Chahal playing instead of Ravi Jadeja."

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vit D modulates calcium differently in intestine than formerly thought, study reveals

A research conducted at the Rutgers University has found out that in a section of the intestine that earlier was thought not to have played any key role, calcium is regulated by Vitamin D. The findings from the study have revealed to have i...

Drug peddler held with 3.7 kg heroin in Kolkata

The Kolkata Police arrested a drug peddler with 3.7 kilograms of heroin near Esplanade, a neighbourhood of Central Kolkata on Friday, the police said, adding that he would be produced in court today. Acting on credible information, on Decem...

UP: Man held for raping 14-year-old girl

The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba district, officials said on Saturday. SHO, Ajnar police station, Shashi Kumar Pandey said the incident took place late on Thursday ...

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary asks officials to complete work related to Kumbh mela in time

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash has directed officials to complete work related to next years Kumbh mela in time. According to the Information Department of Uttarakhand, a meeting was held on Saturday in connection with the Kumbh Mel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020